It's podcast time with the latest episode of Rambling About Cars. This week we have a car with a combustion engine, two cars with electric motors, and 500 cars powered by zeros and ones. We also have Motor1 Editor-in-Chief Seyth Miersma on board to share his experiences at Porsche Rennsport 7, which he attended last week. And there just might be a Porsche cheap car challenge when all is said and done.

Want to know what a million-dollar Porsche 911 looks like? Take a good look, because your chances of seeing the 911 GT3 R rennsport (spelled with a lower-case r) are extremely low. Debuting last week at Porsche Rennsport Reunion 7, it's a track-only monster 911 that takes a step beyond the 911 GT3 racer. Only 77 are slated for production, and yes, the price tag starts at $1 million.

The 2024 Honda Prologue is a bit more affordable with a starting price somewhere in the upper $40,000 range. It's also available to the masses and most decidedly street-legal, and we finally learned all about it with an official debut late last week.

Debuting this week is the Ford F-150 Lightning Flash, and no, it's not a performance variant. Slotting between XLT and Lariat trims, it brings more features and a 320-mile range at a price point below the Lariat.

As for the cars powered by zeros and ones, we're talking about the latest racing game in the Forza franchise. Forza Motorsport debuts for Xbox and PC on October 10, but we've already spent several hours in the digital world driving some of the 500 vehicles available at launch.

