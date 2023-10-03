OK, it's not the high-performance variant some of us were hoping for. You can't win 'em all. But the 2024 Ford F-150 Lightning Flash is a pretty compelling proposition anyway: a "greatest hits" trim level of the Lightning that includes the features Ford says customers coveted most.

Ford announced the new trim level today as it continues to ramp up production of the Lightning electric truck, which the automaker said on a call with reporters still commands a "fair number" of backorders. But those customers may wish they had waited to put in an order for this truck instead, performance variant or not

The Lightning Flash slots between the Lariat and XLT trims with some features that can be had on one but not the other – the "sweet spot" of the Lightning range, Ford officials said. Here, that includes the 1.2 version of Ford's BlueCruise hands-free highway driving assistance system, 320 miles of EPA-rated range from its "extended range" battery, and a standard 15.5-inch touchscreen that trumps the 12-inch unit found in the XLT. Owners can spring for a monthly or annual BlueCruise subscription when they purchase the car or try it for free for 90 days.

“The F-150 Lightning Flash is a direct outcome of engaging with and learning from our customers," said Marin Gjaja, COO of Ford's electric Model e division. "This truck combines many of the technology-forward features our customers love in our EV lineup, at a more accessible price.

All of this can be had for $69,995, which Ford says includes the $7,500 EV tax credit. Astute Ford-watchers will note that was previously the price of the Lariat model; that one seems to have moved upmarket, as it now starts at $77,495 in extended-range form.

Here's how Ford breaks down the pricing for next year:

Early 2024, the following will be available for online customer orders: The F-150 Lightning Pro with standard range will be available for order starting at $49,995 The F-150 Lightning XLT with standard range will be available for order starting at $57,495 The F-150 Lightning Flash with extended range will be available for order starting at $69,995 The F-150 Lightning Lariat with extended range will be available for order starting at $77,495 The F-150 Lightning Platinum with extended range will be available for order starting at $89,995 The limited-edition F-150 Lightning Platinum Black with extended range will be available for order at $97,99

Interestingly, the new Lightning Flash will come standard with a heat pump system, something that hasn't been available on the F-150 Lightning to date. Heat pump systems are generally considered more efficient than conventional resistive heating systems and therefore allow the vehicle to travel farther on a charge since less energy is used to heat the cabin.

Could this mean a heat pump system will be available on other F-150 Lightning variants in 2024? We reached out to Ford for comment and will follow up with an additional article once we have an answer.

I also wrote to Ford to confirm that this means the standard range (240-mile) Lariat has been phased out for 2024; I'll update when I get the official word. Either way, orders for the Flash open in early 2024.