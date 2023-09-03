The 2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain debuts as a high-riding, all-wheel-drive wagon for customers wanting to do light off-roading like on dirt or gavel but don't want an SUV. It's coming to the United States in 2024. Pricing arrives closer to launch. The public premiere is at the upcoming IAA Mobility event in Munich.

The All-Terrain features a different front grille than the sedan by featuring two bars with an Iridium Silver finish in the middle and a revised lower fascia. The wheel arches feature dark gray cladding. The wagon comes standard with 18-inch wheels, but 19- and 20-inch sizes are available as options.

The wagon's cargo area holds 21.7 cubic feet of storage space, which can expand to 64.6 cubic feet with the rear seats down. In comparison, the E-Class sedan's trunk holds 19 cubic feet. The All-Terrain comes standard with a power tailgate and a retractable luggage cover.

The table below compares the All-Terrain's exterior dimensions to the sedan:

E-Class All-Terrain Wagon E-Class Sedan Difference Length 195 in. 194.8 in. 0.2 in. Width 75 in. 74 in. 1 in. Height 58.9 in. 58.3 in. 0.6 in.

The All-Terrain comes as the mild-hybrid E 450 4Matic with a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six engine making 375 horsepower from 5,800 to 6,100 rpm and 369 pound-feet of torque. The electric Boost system provides 23 hp and 151 lb-ft. The wagon can reach 60 miles per hour in an estimated 4.6 seconds and has an electronically limited top speed of 130 mph.

The E-Class All-Terrain comes standard with Mercedes' Airmatic single-chamber air suspension that has continuously adjustable damping. The system maintains a constant ground clearance regardless of the load in the vehicle. The Comfort setting features a 0.6-inch drop at speeds above 75 mph.

The All-Terrain comes with the Mercedes MBUX Superscreen infotainment display like the setup available in the sedan. Like the four-door, a front passenger screen is an option. It gains an Off-Road driving program that switches the driver and central screens to show a compass, latitude and longitude coordinates, a vehicle angle indicator, and tire pressures. There's also a "transparent hood" function as part of the 360-degree camera for better visibility of the surrounding terrain.

The wagon's standard suite of safety tech includes attention assist, active brake assist, and a parking package. The optional Driver Assistance Package adds active steering assist, active lane keeping assist, active speed limit assist, and adaptive cruise control.