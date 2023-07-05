Welcome back to another week of Rambling About Cars, and we have an extraordinary podcast to share with everyone. Those of us in the US just celebrated Independence Day, a holiday traditionally filled with road trips somewhere. We are joined by author Wes Davis who recently published a book about some of the earliest road trips in automobiles, shared by three men you may have heard of: Thomas Edison, John Burroughs, and Henry Ford.

Odds are you at least know the names Henry Ford, Thomas Edison, and John Burroughs. Ford was arguably the industrialist of his era, giving birth to the modern assembly line and auto manufacturer that bears his name. Edison was arguably the inventor of his time, literally lighting up the world with the electric light bulb, motion picture camera, and more. And John Burroughs was arguably the naturalist and conservationist of early 20th century, authoring a plethora of essays and books focusing on the natural world.

In many ways, these men were from different worlds but they forged a profound friendship cemented in part by the automobile. At a time when cars (and roads) were few and far between, they embarked on multiple road trips to explore the natural world. These trips are the subject of American Journey, On The Road With Henry Ford, Thomas Edison, and John Burroughs written by Wes Davis, and trust us when we say this book is extraordinary. It's a must-have for any motoring enthusiast.

We are humbled to have Mr. Davis join us on the podcast to talk all about his book, the adventures of these three men, and the process in which he discovered what could well be the earliest and best-documented automotive road trips in America. This is indeed an incredible book and it's a podcast you won't want to miss!

