The Motor1.com team is scattered all over the globe. Even here in the US, we have editors in Los Angeles, a couple in Detroit, folks in Florida, Ohio, and more. And, we all love talking about what we're driving. The Test Car Happy Hour every Friday at 4:00 PM Eastern (1:00 PM Pacific) is where we kick off the weekend with a face-to-face digital car meet. You can be part of the conversation by joining us during the show on Facebook, Twitter, or YouTube. Your comments automatically go into our streaming feed where we can see (and share) them.

This week, Editor-in-Chief Seyth Miersma, Managing Editor Brandon Turkus, and Senior Editor Brett T. Evans are on the show.

Evans has three vehicles to discuss, and they fall into a roughly similar theme. He has been driving the off-road-ready, V8-powered Ford F-150 Raptor R and the muscle-focused Ram TRX. Plus, he got behind the wheel of the GMC Sierra 1500 AT4X – a pickup that combines ruggedness with a bit of luxury.

We look forward to finding out which of these trucks is his favorite since they all excel in their own ways.

Meanwhile, Turkus has been driving the Kia EV6 GT. It's a well-regarded entry in the EV segment with trim levels that can function as a family hauler or a high-performance crossover, like the one he has this week. Let's find out Turkus' experience after some time behind the wheel.

Miersma has been driving a Kia, but this one is a Niro. This is a model available in a variety of electrified forms, including hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and EV flavors. He has the hybrid powertrain. There should be a good discussion with Turkus comparing the two vehicles from the same brand.

But, we also want to answer all of your questions about these vehicles. Join us for Test Car Happy Hour, and let our editors share their experiences with you.