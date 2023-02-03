Listen to this article

The Motor1.com team is scattered all over the globe. Even here in the US, we have editors in Los Angeles, a couple in Detroit, folks in Florida, Ohio, and more. And, we all love talking about what we're driving. The Test Car Happy Hour every Friday at 4:00 PM Eastern (1:00 PM Pacific) is where we kick off the weekend with a face-to-face digital car meet.

This week, Editor-in-Chief Seyth Miersma and Managing Editor Brandon Turkus are on the show.

Miersma has been driving two very, very different machines. At home, he's had a Nissan Rogue. It's not the most exciting crossover in existence, but buyers seem to like the model because the Rogue is among the bestselling vehicles in the country.

Miersma also took a trip to Italy this week and got to drive the Maserati MC20 Cielo Spyder. Even with the roof in place, the top features an electrochromic panel that lets the driver change the opacity from transparent to opaque. Power comes from Maserati's Nettuno V6 that pumps out 621 horsepower (456 kilowatts). We can't wait to hear what he thought of driving the Italian supercar in its home country.

Turkus also has two vehicles to discuss, and they're sort of siblings. He drove the Honda Civic Si and the Acura Integra. They have a lot in common, like the same underpinnings and a 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder making 200 hp (149 kW) and 192 pound-feet (260 Newton-meters) of torque. The Acura differentiates itself with amenities like nicer cabin materials and a larger instrument cluster display.

By driving them back-to-back, we wonder if Turkus noticed any differences that you wouldn't notice just by looking at the spec sheets.

But, we also want to answer all of your questions about these vehicles. Join us for Test Car Happy Hour, and let our editors share their experiences with you.