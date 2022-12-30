Listen to this article

We made it through another year, ramblers. 2022 is heading out the door; that means it's time to look back at some of the cool cars and great conversations we've been fortunate to experience over the last 12 months.

Well, it's almost that time. Before looking back, we start this year-end episode with a look at two last-minute debuts featuring very different vehicles. The Ram 1500 TRX needs no introduction, but that hasn't stopped the powers-that-be from creating another special edition trim. Called the TRX Havoc, the latest iteration of the muscle truck adds special colors, graphics, and a bunch of standard equipment. It also adds to the price – $106,445 to be specific.

On the other end of the spectrum is the 2024 Hyundai Kona. The next-generation compact SUV is finally revealed, partially anyway. We're treated to a look at the exterior changes, described by a few Motor1.com staffers as futuristic. We also get a glimpse inside, but Hyundai isn't quite ready to divulge details regarding the new Kona. In other words, stay tuned for more from South Korea in 2023.

With business out of the way, Bruce and Smith spend the rest of the podcast talking about their memorable podcast moments from all of 2022. Truth be told, each podcast is memorable in one way or another. In that respect, the duo runs through their own best-of-the-best experiences. And if you listened faithfully for the past 52 weeks, you'll know it's not an easy thing to narrow down.

What are your fondest RAC moments from 2022? Let us know by commenting or shooting an email to podcast@motor1.com. We want to know what you like so we can be sure to do it again. And again. And again.

Rambling About Cars Preview:

We'll have gobs of automaker news from CES 2023 to digest, and further down the road, we're working hard on some special guest appearances. That includes a deep dive into the best cars the Motor1.com crew drove in 2022, so buckle up for another great year of rambling.

