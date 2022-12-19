Listen to this article

The Hyundai Kona made its world debut in South Korea in 2017. Now, the brand is ready to reveal the look of the crossover's new generation arriving in the United States for the 2024 model year. Four variants are on the way: EV, hybrid, purely combustion-powered, and N Line.

Hyundai's designers started by creating the new Kona EV and then applied the look to the other versions. In front, all of them share a distinctive light bar along the hood's edge. The headlights are below this strip on the outer corners.

The lower fascia's styling is the primary differentiating factor among the 2024 Kona models. The EV has pixel-like elements there, and the styling shares some cues with Hyundai's Ioniq vehicles. The standard ICE vehicle has a rectangular opening in this space. The N Line has a more aggressive appearance by using a trapezoidal element.

From the side, the 2024 Kona models share a similar look. The hybrid- and combustion-powered variants have body cladding on the fenders. The EV and N Line keep this section in the body color. The N Line has a rear spoiler, silver side skirts, and available black pieces for the mirror caps and roof.

The rear matches the front by having a light bar stretch across the hatchback. Like the headlights, the tail lamps are in the lower corners. The N Line gets dual exhaust outlets.

The new Kona EV is 171.5 inches (4,355 millimeters) long, which is 5.9 inches (150 millimeters) more than the existing model. The wheelbase increases by 2.36 inches (60 millimeters). The width is up 0.98 inches (25 millimeters).

Inside, the new Kona has a pair of 12.3-inch screens that share a single bezel. The gearshift is now on the column behind the steering wheel. Below the big displays, the center stack includes a pair of vents and the controls for the HVAC system. On the console, there's a dial, but its purpose is unclear. Motor1.com reached out to Hyundai for clarification.

In the second row, there's a simple rear bench. The company's announcement says that it follows the rest of the new Kona's "21st-century urban design aesthetic."

The automaker isn't yet disclosing powertrain specifications or pricing details for the new Kona. Hyundai will release that info in the coming months.