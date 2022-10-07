Listen to this article

It's podcast time! We planned to have a guest this week, but the person had a scheduling conflict, so we had to adapt.

We kick things off by checking out the Ford GT LM, which is the last special edition for the Blue Oval's supercar. The name pays tribute to the race car's success at Le Mans. The actual appearance is more understated. Liquid Silver is a titanium-like color, and there are dark blue accents. As a special touch on the inside, the 3D-printed instrument panel badge uses metal from the crankshaft in the third place in class GT racer from the 2016 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Gallery: 2022 Ford GT LM Edition

5 Photos

Another topic this week had over 60 comments and counting for the original story. A Hyundai Elantra N owner ended up in a bureaucratic catch-22 after a police officer pulled him over for the car being too loud. However, the vehicle was completely stock, and even the dealer gave him a document stating this. But, the car was too loud when a state agency tested it.

Hyundai is now working with this guy to help him solve the problem, according to a statement from the automaker to Motor1.com.

This week, automakers released their third-quarter sales results, and there were a few surprises. For example, Dodge moved three examples of the Dart. That's surprising for a vehicle that retired for the 2016 model year. Somehow a few are still sitting on dealer lots.

We also check out how the muscle car market is going by looking at the sales of the Chevrolet Camaro, Dodge Challenger, and Ford Mustang. The Challenger is leading the pack by having the highest number of deliveries both for the quarter and from January through September.

Gallery: Everrati Porsche 911 964 Wide Body Cabriolet EV

7 Photos

Our final topic is something fun. The British firm Everrati is offering electric powertrain conversions for the 964-generation Porsche 911 convertible (gallery above). We use that as a jumping-off point to discuss the classic cars that we'd convert into an EV.

Rambling About Cars Preview:

Next week, we tentatively rescheduled our guest. That means we finally get to talk about an 80s TV show with a car as its star.

Where To Listen:

In addition to our YouTube channel, you can catch us on your favorite streaming audio channel every Friday as always. You'll find Rambling About Cars on every major podcast platform including Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Please like, follow, and comment because it exposes the show to more car-crazy enthusiasts. And the more enthusiasts that join us on this automotive odyssey, the better. Our email is podcast@motor1.com.