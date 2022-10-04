Listen to this article

The third-quarter sales results are now available from automakers, and that means there's a new opportunity to check how the American muscle car segment is performing. Let's see whether the Chevrolet Camaro, Dodge Challenger, or Ford Mustang are leading the pack.

The Third Quarter Of 2022:

Ford reports its deliveries monthly, whereas General Motors and Stellantis only release their figures quarterly. This means we have a bit more info about the Mustang than the other two. The Blue Oval moved 3,367 of them in July, 3,533 in August, and 3,454 in September for a total of 10,354 examples during Q3.

In comparison, Chevy delivered 7,922 examples of the Camaro in the third quarter. This was up 52.3 percent over the 5,203 units in Q2.

Dodge moved 16,412 units of the Challenger in Q3. This was up 17 percent from moving 13,994 examples of them in Q2.

The table below reiterates these figures but presents them in a way where it's easier to compare the numbers:

Model Q3 Sales Chevrolet Camaro 7,922 Dodge Challenger 16,412 Ford Mustang 10,354

Sales From January Through September:

When we last checked out the sales of these models, the Mustang was the sales leader so far for the year. However, the Ford's 26,244 deliveries were only narrowly ahead of the 25,682 Challengers. The Camaro was a distant third with 11,255 sales.

Three months later, the Challenger now has a commanding lead with 42,094 deliveries from January through September. This figure was actually down 5 percent from the 44,142 sales in this period for 2021.

The Mustang is now second place by moving 36,598 units through September 2022. In comparison, this is down 10.9 percent from 41,065 deliveries in the first nine months of 2021.

The Camaro continues to be in third place among this trio. Chevy delivered 19,177 of them, but this was 27.1 percent better than the 15,084 units in this period last year.

The table below offers another view of this info:

Model January Through September 2023 Sales January Through September 2022 Sales Change Chevrolet Camaro 19,177 15,084 27.1 Percent Dodge Challenger 42,094 44,142 -5 Percent Ford Mustang 36,598 41,065 -10.9 Percent

The Future

In September, Ford debuted the next-generation Mustang ahead of putting it on sale in the summer of 2023. Buyers can choose between an all-new version of the 2.3-liter turbocharged four-cylinder or a tweaked 5.0-liter V8 that now has twin airboxes and dual throttle bodies. No horsepower or torque figures are available yet.

Dodge is winding down the Challenger's production run by introducing various Last Call editions. Its replacement will be a version of the Charger Daytona SRT EV concept.

While there's not yet official confirmation, Chevrolet reportedly plans to kill the Camaro sometime soon. After that, there's a rumor of the name returning on an electric sedan.

