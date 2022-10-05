Listen to this article

Everrati specializes in performing electric powertrain conversions to classic sports cars. Its latest creation is a 964-generation Porsche 911 Cabriolet wide body. The new variant joins the existing coupe- and Targa-based offerings.

The new powertrain consists of an electric motor that Everrati offers with 440-horsepower (328-kilowatt) or 500-hp (373-kW) outputs. The more powerful version pumps out 369 pound-feet (500 Newton-meters) of torque. Acceleration to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) takes less than 4.0 seconds.

The drivetrain also consists of a 62-kilowatt-hour battery. Everrati estimates the driving range is around 200 miles (322 kilometers)

For comparison, most 964-era 911 convertibles have an air-cooled 3.6-liter flat-six making 250 hp (186 kW) and 229 lb-ft (311 Nm). There were also a handful of droptop turbos with 380 hp (283 kW).

Aesthetically, these cars look stock. Everrati tweaks the gauge cluster to include a power output instrument. As an option, buyers can specify the adjustable TracTive suspension system.

Everrati sources authentic 964 convertible for this conversion. The company builds these vehicles so that all of the modifications are reversible in case the owner ever wants to return the car to its original condition.

Everrati has its headquarters in Oxfordshire, England. The company is building the electric 911 Cabriolet for the UK and Europe there. Aria Group in Irvine, California, is assembling the examples for the United States. The business is accepting orders for the car now.

The company's announcement doesn't mention the convertible's price. For reference, the coupe version retails for £250,000. The automaker also offers them with the blue-and-orange Gulf livery.

In June, Everrati announced a partnership with Superformance to build electric GT40s. They have 800 hp (588 kW) and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) of torque in a vehicle that weighs 2,910 pounds (1,320 kilograms).

Everrati's other electric conversions include the Land Rover Series IIA and the pagoda-body Mercedes-Benz SL-Class.