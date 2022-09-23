Listen to this article

It's podcast time! This week we mix discussions about the latest automotive debuts and some recommendations for car-related horror movies.

We kick things off with the Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance. It's the new flagship model in this nameplate's lineup. The latest generation dumps the V8 powerplant in favor of a plug-in-hybrid-assisted 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder. This setup offers a total of 671 horsepower and a stump-pulling 752 pound-feet of torque. A nine-speed automatic and all-wheel drive helps push the sedan to 60 miles per hour in 3.3 seconds. The top speed is 174 mph.

It's hard not to be impressed with performance numbers like this. Plus, the C 63 looks fairly understated. The exterior styling doesn't scream that this is a sport sedan with so much power.

The Dodge Challenger Black Ghost is far less subtle. It's the latest in the brand's Last Call model range, and the company is making just 300 of them. The supercharged 6.2-liter V8 pumps out 807 horsepower. The model takes inspiration from a street racer on Woodward Avenue in Michigan in the 1970s.

While on the topic of muscle cars, all 2,200 units of the Chrysler 300C sold out within 12 hours.

The Mercedes tuner Renntech has an amazing 1992 S-Class restomod. It looks stock, but under the hood, there's a naturally aspirated 7.6-liter V12 making 615 hp. The company also adds a five-speed automatic gearbox and carbon-ceramic brakes.

We then transition to our automotive horror movie discussion. We kick things off with Stephen King's car-focused triple feature: Cujo, Christine, and Maximum Overdrive. Films like Death Proof and Panic in Year Zero are also among the topics.

