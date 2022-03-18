"It was the best of times, it was the worst of times." Don't worry, friends. We aren't deep-diving into classic English literature, but the famous introduction from Dickens' A Tale of Two Cities strikes an appropriately bittersweet tone this week. We say hello to an exciting, electrified long roof while bidding an unexpected goodbye to a legend. In the middle, we savor one final V12 dance. Best and worst, indeed.

If that's not enough, we also have some fresh opinions on the current-generation Honda Civic that might surprise regular listeners. More on that in a bit.

This week's Rambling About Cars episode sees Bruce and Smith in another one-on-one chat, and it starts with Subaru's bombshell announcement from a week ago. Enthusiasts around the world were shocked to hear the demise of the WRX STI, at least as we know it. Long story short, it will not appear on the current WRX platform that debuted last year, and if it does return in the future, it will almost certainly be electrified. The announcement was completely unexpected; being fans of Subaru, Bruce and Smith have some emotional opinions on the matter. We suspect many of you do as well.

Audi also made a surprise announcement, revealing the A6 Avant E-Tron Concept after a very short teaser campaign. We expected something later in the year, but with covers dropping literally minutes before the podcast recording, the hosts dive in with eyes as fresh as everyone else's in the motoring world. Technically a concept, Audi says the electrified wagon will go into production, and the United States might get it. We're just happy to see a sporty wagon charging into the SUV-dominated future.

We're also happy to see the new Aston Martin V12 Vantage. The supercar looks fantastic, has gobs of power, makes a proper V12 sound, but alas, only 333 will be built and each one is sold. Moreover, this will be the last V12 Vantage from Aston Martin. From here on out, the future is electric so savor this one while you can. Hey, we told you this week's episode was bittersweet.

What about the Honda Civic? Rambling About Cars fans (henceforth known as ramblers) know Bruce and Smith aren't particularly fond of the current-generation Civic. It's not a bad car, but it could've been so much more. Or maybe it is much more? Bruce had occasion to spend a weekend with a new Civic, putting upwards of 400 miles on the odometer. His feelings have certainly changed for the better, but it's not all hugs and puppies. Emphasis on the puppies, or in this case, corgis.

How do you feel about all this, ramblers? From the STI's sudden death to an electric Audi wagon, one last V12 Vantage, and the unassuming Civic – you know what to do. Drop your comments below, comment on our YouTube video, or email us: podcast@motor1.com. We're reading, we're listening, and we want you along for the ride.

Rambling About Cars Preview

As fate would have it, Rambling About Cars Episode 65 will air on ... April 1. That's two weeks away, and we're working on something special. No, we aren't going to pull some massive prank. But get ready for something new with RAC friends from the past. This is going to be all kinds of fun.

