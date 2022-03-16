The Audi A6 Avant E-Tron Concept provides a preview of a stylish, electric wagon that would join the previously teased liftback sedan. The brand plans to launch a production version of this long-roof model in 2024, according to Josef Schlossmacher, head of communications for product and technology. Audi says the vehicle going into showrooms looks a lot like what we are seeing here.

The A6 Avant E-Tron Concept is purely a look at what Audi is planning for the exterior of the new vehicle. This wagon doesn't have an interior, and the brand isn't providing any details about what the cabin looks like.

The Styling

The front of the Avant E-Tron is familiar for an Audi, yet different because of the electric powertrain. The brand's Singleframe grille is now mostly closed, other than small L- and U-shaped inlets. Functional inlets in each corner create air curtains to improve the aerodynamics.

The ultra-slim headlights let owners configure their own daytime running light signature, and Audi suggests this is tech that's coming to the production car. At least on the concept, drivers can pull up to a wall and use the headlights as a projector to play video games from the cockpit.

Looking at it from the side, the wagon has an aluminum piece running from the A-Pillar, the side of the roof, and the rear spoiler. This element adds something eye-catching to the vehicle's profile.

At the back, the concept has a steeply angled hatchback. The full-width taillights have 3d elements inside of them. The lower portion has a prominent diffuser with oval-shaped vents below it.

The Platform

The Avant E-Tron shares the same dimensions as the earlier A6 Sportback E-Tron Concept. Both are 16.3 feet (4.96 meters) long, 6.4 feet (1.96 meters) wide, and 4.7 feet (1.44 meters) tall. The difference is in the rear styling where the Avant has a more angular roof to make room for the larger cargo area. The result of this sleek look is a 0.24 drag coefficient, versus 0.22 for the Sportback.

The A6 Avant E-Tron Concept rides on the Premium Platform Electric (PPE), which is also underneath the forthcoming Q6 E-Tron crossover. It has an electric motor turning each axle for a total output of 469 horsepower (350 kilowatts) and 590 pound-feet (800 Newton-meters) of torque.

Audi isn't disclosing the exact battery capacity but indicates the figure is around 100 kilowatt-hours. The 800-volt, 270-kilowatt recharging capacity allows for getting 186 miles (300 kilometers) of WLTP range within as little as 10 minutes. Less than 25 minutes is necessary to take the pack from 5 to 80 percent.

Depending on the powertrain, the production A6 Avant E-Tron would be able to reach 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in less than seven seconds or as quick as "well under four seconds" for high-performance models, according to the company's announcement. A rear-drive version of the electric A6 Avant would be capable of 435 miles (700 kilometers) on a charge.

The Future

It's not yet clear whether Audi intends to sell the production version of the A6 Avant E-Tron in the United States. When asked during the press conference ahead of the public debut, a brand exec said, "Never say never." He hinted the regular model might not come to the US but indicated a future RS variant had a better chance of the company selling it in this market. For now, the execs indicated there was no clear decision for an Allroad model.