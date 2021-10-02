Get your entries in for a chance to win the best Wrangler ever built: Jeep's V8-powered 392. This prize package from Dream Giveaway includes the Jeep, a load of customizations and upgrades from TrailBuilt, and another $20,000 to put towards taxes. If you donate a minimum of $25 to enter, they'll even double your entries as a bonus!

The heart of this Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 is a Hemi 6.4-liter V8 making 470 horsepower and 470 pound-feet of torque. It's the same engine found in the SRT and Scat Pack Chargers and Challengers. With that motor, the Wrangler 392 can do 0-60 miles per hour in a very un-Wrangler-like 4.5 seconds.

That doesn't mean it's lost the legendary off-road capability for which Jeeps are known, especially this particular Jeep. In addition to aesthetic upgrades like Granite Crystal Metallic paint and a Satin Black grille from Mopar, this Wrangler also features Jeep's integrated off-road camera, Trail Rail management system, and the Dual Top group that gives you the option of hard or soft. As for aftermarket parts, it's been blessed with Anthem wheels, Icon Vehicle Dynamics bumpers, and a Warn Industries 10,000-pound winch.

Gallery: Dream Giveaway: Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392

6 Photos

The final tally for the Jeep plus options is just shy of $80,000, making it one of the most loaded Wranglers you can buy. But you don't have to buy it; you just need to enter to win it! And don't forget your taxes are taken care of thanks to the extra $20,000 you'll receive as part of the prize package.

So how do you enter for a chance to win this raging rock crawler? By donating to a number of worthy children's and veterans' charities. Donate $25 or more and Dream Giveaway will automatically give you twice as many entry tickets. Enter now!