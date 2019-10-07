Today, we’re talking about power. The Dodge Challenger Hellcat Redeye comes straight from the factory with 797 horsepower, and it was just announced that the 2020 Ford Super Duty can tow up to 37,000 pounds thanks to a 6.7-liter diesel engine that produces over 1,000 pound-feet of torque. These monster motors beg the question: can you ever have too much power? Is there a point at which cars and trucks are being sold with more power than is safe for the average driver to handle? It’s a great question – one we try to answer in this week's episode of the Motor1.com Podcast.

Joining your regular host, Global Editor-in-Chief John Neff, this week are Writers Christopher Smith and Anthony Alaniz. The discussion begins with the Challenger, since it's the poster car for cheap horsepower. Does it offer too much for the average driver to handle, and how do automakers help buyers who might not be prepared for that much power? Nanny systems and high-performance driving schools are great, but your hosts are split on whether or not cars like this should require separate licenses to drive.

There was other news this week to talk about, as well. Mainly, the debut of the 2020 Chevy Corvette Stingray Convertible. The coupe's debut in July was huge news, and while the convertible's coming out party wasn't as spectacular, Chevy did surprise us by debuting the C8.R race car at the same time.

As always we ended the show with our favorite segment, What We're Driving This Week. Smith spent the week getting his Mustang convertible ready for winter, and Alaniz was the latest Motor1 team member to get hooked on the racing game Wrecked. Neff, meanwhile, was living his best Kardashian life behind the wheel of a Mercedes-AMG G63 SUV.

Please subscribe to the Motor1.com U.S. Podcast on iTunes, Google Podcasts, or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts. You can also listen to our backlog of episodes at motor1.com/podcasts.