We love partnering with companies that give away great cars for good causes, and this pair is one of our favorites. Enter now for a chance to win a 2019 Porsche 911 Carrera T and your donations will go to help TRI Industries, a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit company dedicated to helping train and employ individuals with disabilities, including veterans and the blind.

Motor1.com has worked with TRI Industries in the past, and we vouch for their legitimacy as a charity worth supporting. You can learn more about TRI Industries here.

Use promo code M1 to double your chances to win a 2019 Porsche Carrera T!

Motor1.com readers are also getting an exclusive incentive to donate for a chance to win: use the promo code M1 at checkout and you'll receive double the entry tickets you paid for. That's right, it pays to read Motor1.com!

And really, the 2019 Porsche 911 Carrera T is a perfect grand prize. Slotting between the entry-level 911 Carrera and higher-output Carrera S models, the Carrera T is a true driver's Porsche. Inspired by the original 911 T from the late '60s, the new T stays true to the original's brief of less weight equals more driving pleasure.

Gallery: Win A 2019 Porsche 911 T

11 Photos

Porsche has stripped much of the sound deadening material and used lightweight glass in the 911 T, plus the back seats can be deleted. Rear-wheel drive is your only option, and the 911 T offers a seven-speed manual transmission for stick-shift enthusiasts. With 370-horsepower from its twin-turbocharged flat six-cylinder engine, the 911 T can reach 60 miles per hour in just 4.3 seconds on its way to a terminal velocity of 182 mph.

To enter, click here and make a donation to TRI Industries, which earns you entry tickets for the drawing. Remember to use the promo code M1 at checkout to receive double the entry tickets you paid for. Good luck!