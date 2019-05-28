The Dodge Challenger ranges in factory output from 305 horsepower in the base SXT model up to 797 hp in the drag-ready Hellcat Redeye variant. But no factory Challenger compares to the car in question: a 900-hp Magnuson-powered Hellcat with "Extreme Redeye" customization. And it could be yours!

As part of Dream Giveaway’s most recent sweepstakes, they’re offering up a 900-hp Hellcat Redeye Challenger – plus $20,000 towards taxes. The one-of-a-kind Challenger includes a supercharged Hemi engine, factory widebody option, a custom “Extreme Redeye” package, an autograph by legendary Mopar collector and drag racing legend “Big Daddy” Don Garlits, and a chance to meet the man himself.

With 900-hp on tap, this one-of-a-kind Challenger sprints to 60 mph in just over three seconds, conquers the quarter mile in about 10 seconds flat, and continues on to a top speed of 203-plus mph. And since it was tested and evaluated by “Big Daddy” Don Garlits himself, this unique Challenger lives up to its reputation.

If the idea of owning this 900-hp Challenger gives you goosebumps, then head over to the Dream Giveaway website and enter the promo code VJ0519H2 when donating $25 or more for double the tickets. There’s no limit to the amount you can donate to increase your chances of winning.

This article is sponsored by Dream Giveaway. Since 2008, Dream Giveaway has delivered millions of dollars in unrestricted funds to individual sponsor charities and a variety of grant recipients thanks to individual donors.