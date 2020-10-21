Hot sport-utes are more popular now than ever, tracing their lineage back to our favorite examples from the ‘90s: the Lamborghini LM002, GMC Typhoon, Mercedes-Benz ML55 AMG, and Jeep Grand Cherokee 5.9 Limited. But unlike those slightly crude progenitors, today’s fast SUV must also be able to handle corners like a sports car, cruise over bumps like a limo, and offer plenty of space for packages and people.

The 20 high-riding haulers on this list represent the fastest and sportiest SUVs on the market today. Some feature hybridization, others are all-electric, some have six cylinders, and some twelve. There’s a variety of sizes and styles, although they all have one thing in common – they’re each pretty spendy (though some are Brooks Brothers and some are Burberry). Each entry on this list offers its own spicy take on the fast SUV formula, with different priorities for virtually every power-obsessed utility buyer.

Dodge only produces two kinds of vehicles: muscle cars and SUVs. How very American. Those who want to combine the two have a couple options, and this is the cheapest. The 2021 Dodge Durango SRT features the same 6.4-liter Hemi V8 as its Charger and Challenger 392 brethren, producing 475 red, white, and blue horsepower, along with 470 pound-feet (354 kilowatts and 637 newton-meters, for those who don’t like freedom units).

All that power comes at a surprisingly reasonable price. The Durango SRT starts at $64,490, and it even gets a good amount of luxury to go along with its apple pie–flavored power delivery. Leather is standard, with higher-grade Laguna hides optional, while an excellent Uconnect 8.4-inch infotainment system comes along for the ride. And unlike those twisty, crude muscle cars of the 1960s and 1970s, the Durango SRT rides on a rigid, comfortable platform that offers reasonable handling verve.

0-60 miles per hour: 4.4 Seconds

Power: 475 horsepower @ 6,000 rpm

Torque: 470 pound-feet @ 4,300 rpm

Top Speed: 155 mph

The Aston Martin DBX is an all-new model for 2021 and the company’s first-ever SUV. It takes motivation from a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 sourced from Mercedes-AMG. However, Newport-Pagnell has its way with the German engine, tuning it up to 542 horsepower (404 kilowatts) and 516 pound-feet (700 newton-meters). Lag from the hot-V turbochargers is nearly nonexistent, meaning responsive performance anywhere in the rev range.

Like any high-dollar sporty SUV, the DBX boasts a leather-lined interior with gorgeous craftsmanship. What really sets the $176,900 DBX apart from other high-luxury SUVs is its styling. A signature Aston Martin grille sits up front between two aggressive headlights, while a ducktail rear spoiler (seemingly plucked from the V8 Vantage sports car) imparts a lasting memory for the many challengers who end up eating the DBX’s dust.

0-60 miles per hour: 4.3 Seconds

Power: 542 horsepower @ 6,500 rpm

Torque: 516 pound-feet @ 2,200-5,000 rpm

Top Speed: 181 mph

Land Rover is a company typically known for off-road performance, and until recently, even its most powerful offerings still came equipped for backwoods adventures. Then came the 2015 Range Rover Sport SVR, powered by a wild 5.0-liter supercharged V8 making a robust 575 horsepower (428 kilowatts) and 516 pound-feet (700 newton-meters). Still boasting the same engine, the 2021 Range Rover Sport SVR now features the newest and brightest Land Rover technologies inside, along with slightly revised styling outside, for a modern SUV that’s ready to either lap the Nürburgring or cut across the mountain it surrounds.

0-60 miles per hour: 4.3 Seconds

Power: 575 horsepower @ 6,000-6,500 rpm

Torque: 516 pound-feet @ 3,500-5,000 rpm

Top Speed: 176 mph

The expansively named 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Velar SVAutobiography Dynamic is the company’s latest (and likely final) model line to receive the legendary supercharged 5.0-liter V8. Only available for the 2020 model year, the Velar SVA Dynamic puts out the same 550 horsepower (410 kilowatts) and 502 pound-feet (681 newton-meters) as the Jaguar F-Type with which it shares a platform, although it’s a mite slower than the kitty-kat, hitting 60 miles per hour in 4.3 seconds with a top speed of 170. It’s also a bit more expensive due to its limited availability, starting at $90,790.

If neither price nor outright speed are an issue, picking between the two is a matter of aesthetic. Sensual types will want the Jag, while the Range Rover woos suitors with avant-garde design that melds Streamline with Soho.

0-60 miles per hour: 4.3 Seconds

Power: 550 horsepower @ 6,000-6,500 rpm

Torque: 502 pound-feet @ 2,500-5,500 rpm

Top Speed: 170 mph

Capture 382 angry hornets, stick them in a trumpet, and blow hard. That’s a close approximation of the sound made by the 2021 Mercedes-AMG GLA 45. Featuring a snorting 2.0-liter inline-four boosted by way of a single twin-scroll turbocharger, the GLA 45 features 382 horsepower (285 kilowatts) and 354 pound-feet (480 newton-meters), which makes it one of the most powerful four-cylinder cars and one of the fastest small SUVs ever built. The handbuilt engine is packed to the brim with character and controlled masterfully via an eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox and AMG-tuned all-wheel drive.

0-60 miles per hour: 4.3 Seconds

Power: 382 horsepower @ 6,500 rpm

Torque: 354 pound-feet @ 4,750-5,000 rpm

Top Speed: 155 mph

The smallest Porsche SUV doesn’t leave much on the table when it comes to performance, throwing blows like Mighty Mouse. A top speed of 167 miles per hour is nothing to sneeze at, nor is a time to 60 of 4.3 seconds. Providing such kinetic energy is the work of a twin-turbocharged 2.9-liter V6, bringing 434 horses and 405 pound-feet (324 kilowatts and 549 newton-meters) to the party.

The compact Porsche works hard to provide that kind of performance, and it expects to be compensated accordingly. A base price of $84,600 is nearly enough to get into the Jeep Trackhawk, which boasts nearly 300 additional horsepower. Helping the Macan Turbo’s case is its scintillating dance moves – this compact SUV might as well be a four-door 911.

0-60 miles per hour: 4.3 Seconds

Power: 434 horsepower @ 5,700-6,600 rpm

Torque: 405 pound-feet @ 1,800-5,600 rpm

Top Speed: 167 mph

Rolls-Royce rises above such trivialities as top speed and 0-60 performance by not reporting numbers for the 2021 Cullinan Black Badge. In doing so, the company is sending a message – if you’re insecure enough to care about armchair racing, you don’t belong in one of our cars. Instead, the Cullinan Black Badge is all about feeling powerful without needing to prove it to others. To wit, its 6.8-liter V12 engine produces all 664 pound-feet (900 newton-meters) at just 1,700 rpm, with 592 horsepower (441 kilowatts) coming online at 5,250 revs.

We’d estimate a top speed of 155 miles per hour and a 0-60 time of 4.3 seconds if we wanted to be one of the drooling masses. Instead, we’ll just lust after the peerless styling, craftsmanship, and detailing one would expect of a $382,000 luxury SUV with a Spirit of Ecstasy badge on the hood.

0-60 miles per hour: 4.3 Seconds (est.)

Power: 592 horsepower @ 5,250 rpm

Torque: 664 pound-feet @ 1,700 rpm

Top Speed: 155 mph (est.)

Jaguar updated the F-Pace SUV for 2021, but the hot SVR isn’t in the cards for the new model year. If you act quick, though, you can still snag a 2020 model brand-new. The SVR gets a rip-roaring supercharged 5.0-liter V8, like other Jaguar Land Rover Special Vehicle Operations cars, and in this application it makes 550 horsepower (410 kilowatts) and 502 pound-feet (681 newton-meters). Accompanied by a jungle cat roar from the exhaust pipes, the F-Pace SVR crests 60 miles per hour in 4.1 seconds before running out of breath at 176 mph.

A base price of $80,600 makes the F-Pace SVR one of the cheaper entries on this list, but it doesn’t give up much luxury or style for its relative value. Wide rear haunches, an aggressive taillight design, and slinky silhouette seem to take inspiration directly from the F-Type sports car. Modern interior design comes via a 180-degree swath of aluminum or carbon fiber trim spanning from the door panels to the forward edge of the dashboard. Contrast-color leather with quilted stitching is standard (and gorgeous).

0-60 miles per hour: 4.1 Seconds

Power: 550 horsepower @ 5,500 rpm

Torque: 502 pound-feet @ 2,500-5,500 rpm

Top Speed: 176 mph

Bentley was arguably the first premium luxury automaker to get into the SUV game with the Bentayga, and the pioneering SUV has just been updated for 2021. The fastest example is still the Bentayga Speed, which soldiers into the new year with a carryover 6.0-liter W12 producing 626 horsepower (467 kilowatts) and 664 pound-feet (900 newton-meters). Alongside the Audi RS Q8 and Lamborghini Urus, the Bentayga is the fastest SUV in the world, with a top speed of 190 mph. Between the three corporate cousins, the Bentley is the slowest to 60 mph, though its time of 3.8 seconds would make Porsche 911 owners envious.

The 2021 Bentayga Speed gets revised styling, which is most obvious when viewed from the rear. Bold new elliptical taillights might as well have been clipped from the Bentley Mulliner Bacalar sports car. The front end is new as well, with a more upright grille that looks a bit more traditional than the outgoing, somewhat bulbous Bentayga. As with any Bentley, the interior of the 2021 SUV is absolutely stellar, with wonderful materials and gorgeous design.

0-60 miles per hour: 3.8 Seconds

Power: 626 horsepower @ 5,000-5,750 rpm

Torque: 664 pound-feet @ 1,500-5,000 rpm

Top Speed: 190 mph

The flagship Audi Q8 was treated to an RS model for 2021, and boy is it a delightfully sporty SUV. With a top speed of 190 miles per hour, it keeps up with the Lamborghini Urus (its platform-mate) at a price that’s nearly $100,000 cheaper. That’s right, you could spend $114,500 on the RS Q8 and still nearly match your neighbor’s $203,995 Urus blow for blow – of course, the Lambo accelerates a bit quicker.

The Audi RS Q8 also offers incredible handling thanks to a trick mild-hybrid 48-volt electrical system that powers a set of slick active anti-roll bars. With 591 horsepower (441 kilowatts) and 590 pound-feet (800 newton-meters) to keep under control thanks to a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8, having flat handling is a huge perk.

0-60 miles per hour: 3.7 Seconds

Power: 591 horsepower @ 6,000 rpm

Torque: 590 pound-feet @ 2,000 rpm

Top Speed: 190 mph

BMW, once known for making some unbelievably balanced and composed sport sedans, has been churning out powerful SUVs since the 2002 X5 4.6is. For its second generation, the X5 received a full-blown M model in 2010, and like that early example, today’s X5 M Competition gets a twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 (though apart from aspiration and displacement, the modern engine is a wholly different animal). Today’s high-powered Bavarian SUV produces 617 horsepower (460 kilowatts) and 553 pound-feet (750 newton-meters) in Competition form, up from 591 hp (441 kW) for the standard X5 M.

Like most BMWs in history, this fast SUV tackles corners as well. A torque-vectoring all-wheel-drive system bakes in a healthy amount of rear-axle bias for nimble cornering, and retina-separating grip comes via sticky summer performance tires on all four corners. Massive 15.6-inch front and 15.0-inch rear brakes handle stopping duties, while two oil sumps make sure the engine stays lubricated even in high-G situations. Starting at $105,100 for the base X5 M or $114,100 for the Competition, it’s a pricey and fun way to ferry five passengers around a racetrack.

0-60 miles per hour: 3.7 Seconds

Power: 617 horsepower @ 6,000 rpm

Torque: 553 pound-feet @ 1,800-5,860 rpm

Top Speed: 177 mph

Look, it’s not politically correct to say so, but some cars just need screaming V8 engines, and anything built by Maserati falls under that purview. Enter the Levante Trofeo and its twin-turbocharged, Ferrari-built 3.8-liter V8. Total output from the shrieking, scintillating engine is 580 horsepower (433 kilowatts) and 538 pound-feet (729 newton-meters), routed to all four wheels via an eight-speed ZF automatic transmission. At $169,980, the Trofeo is the most expensive Levante variant available, but for those who aren’t quite so angry, there’s a 550-hp (410-kW) version of the V8 in the $123,290 Levante GTS.

0-60 miles per hour: 3.7 Seconds

Power: 580 horsepower @ 6,250 rpm

Torque: 538 pound-feet @ 2,500-5,000 rpm

Top Speed: 187 mph

Daimler’s ultimate SUV performance machine is this, the 2021 Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S. Its twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 and EQ Boost mild-hybrid technology result in a total output of 603 horsepower and 627 pound-feet (450 kilowatts and 850 newton-meters), storming all the way to 174 miles per hour with a speed governor–removing AMG performance package. You’ll see 3.7 seconds into that journey, which will cost you $113,950 to start.

Price- and performance-wise, the GLE 63 S and its “coupe” variant are right in the hunt with the BMW X5 M and X6 M, making the Stuttgart v. Munich matchup even more compelling.

0-60 miles per hour: 3.7 Seconds

Power: 603 horsepower @ 5,750–6,500 rpm

Torque: 627 pound-feet @ 2,500-4,500 rpm

Top Speed: 174 mph

The Alfa Romeo Stelvio is available with two engines, but speed aficionados need only seek out the Quadrifoglio and its twin-turbocharged 2.9-liter V6. Making 505 horsepower (377 kilowatts) and 443 pound-feet (601 newton-meters), this engine hustles the Stelvio Quadrifoglio to a top speed of 176 miles per hour, reaching 60 miles per hour in just 3.6 seconds.

Those are astounding numbers given the Alfa’s base price of $80,500 – shaming much more expensive SUVs on this list. Like anything wearing the badge of a four-leafed clover, the Stelvio handles well too, with big brakes to keep all that power under control.

0-60 miles per hour: 3.6 Seconds

Power: 505 horsepower @ 6,500 rpm

Torque: 443 pound-feet @ 2,500-5,500 rpm

Top Speed: 176 mph

Porsche is going green when it comes to high performance, literally. The 2021 Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid – available in both SUV and "coupe" forms – features several acid green accents on the exterior, from the badging to the brake calipers, sending a clear message to would-be challengers – this is a fight you probably won’t win. Why’s that, you ask? Oh, just a combined 670 horsepower (500 kilowatts) and 663 pound-feet (899 newton-meters), courtesy of a 4.0-liter V8 fitted with two turbochargers and an electric motor.

With an all-electric range of just 12 miles, the Turbo S E-Hybrid isn’t terribly green in the environmental sense. It makes up for it by charging a significant amount of financial green: $163,200 to start.

0-60 miles per hour: 3.6 Seconds

Power: 670 horsepower @ N/A

Torque: 663 pound-feet @ N/A

Top Speed: 183 mph

For the SUV driver that needs the most of everything, there’s the one-year-only 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat. A supercharged 6.2-liter V8 gives the three-row SUV a hearty shove down the racetrack, reaching 60 miles per hour in 3.5 seconds on its way to a top speed of 180 mph. The Hellcat spins up an outrageous 710 horsepower (529 kilowatts) and 645 pound-feet (875 newton-meters), making it the most powerful SUV on the market today – counting out low-volume tuning companies like Hennessey and Brabus here.

Not only is the Durango Hellcat fast, it also hauls in the literal sense. A towing capacity of 8,700 pounds shames the full-size Chevrolet Suburban, making the Dodge one of the most capable SUVs of any type. Race on Sunday, tow a huge boat on Monday. That’s the saying, right?

0-60 miles per hour: 3.5 Seconds

Power: 710 horsepower @ 6,100 rpm

Torque: 645 pound-feet @ 4,300 rpm

Top Speed: 180 mph

The first electric Mustang. The first four-door Mustang. The first Mustang SUV. Any way you slice it, the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E is a controversial and exciting automobile. That goes double for the Mach-E GT, Ford’s flagship EV that produces a targeted 459 horsepower (342 kilowatts) and 612 pound-feet (830 newton-meters). Numbers like that should propel the Mach-E to 60 miles per hour in about 3.5 seconds, although surprisingly, the Blue Oval claims a rather low top speed of 124 miles per hour.

With an estimated range of 250 miles per charge and a targeted price of $60,500, the Mustang Mach-E GT has an 88-kilowatt-hour battery. Cheaper versions of the Mach-E, tuned less for performance, will boast a range of up to 300 miles according to Ford, with a 0-60 time of about 5 seconds. Like the Tesla Model X, the Mach-E makes the most of its electric platform, with a front cargo hold under the hood and spacious seating for five.

0-60 miles per hour: 3.5 Seconds (est.)

Power: 459 horsepower

Torque: 612 pound-feet

Top Speed: 130 mph (est.)

The 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk is a Hellcat by any other name. Featuring a supercharged 6.2-liter V8 shared with SRT-branded Dodge sedans, coupes, and SUVs, the Trackhawk produces a stout 707 horsepower and 645 pound-feet (527 kilowatts and 875 newton-meters). Like the Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat, the Jeep features a 0-60 sprint of 3.5 seconds and a top speed of 180 miles per hour, making it a rather remarkable performance bargain at $87,670.

The Grand Cherokee is getting long in the tooth – so is the Durango, for that matter – so its still-luxurious interior is showing its age a bit. Still, Brembo brakes, a responsive all-wheel-drive system, and stiff chassis make sure the Trackhawk can run with the best of ‘em.

0-60 miles per hour: 3.5 Seconds

Power: 707 horsepower @ 6,000 rpm

Torque: 645 pound-feet @ 4,800 rpm

Top Speed: 180 mph

Lamborghini may have been the first automaker to produce a super-SUV, with the off-road–ready LM002 of the 1990s. But the Urus is a wholly different animal, built to attack paved roads, racetracks, and rally special stages with equal ferocity. The Urus is powered by a Lamborghini-tuned 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8, a variant of the engine that shows up in the Audi RS Q8. In the Raging Bull, it makes 650 horsepower (485 kilowatts) and 627 pound-feet (850 newton-meters), good for a tied-for-best top speed of 190 miles per hour and a tied-for-best 0-60 claim of 3.5 seconds.

Along with the brutal power and speed, the Urus gets fabulous, four-door-Lamborghini styling, slung lower than one would expect of an SUV without sacrificing rough-road capability. To prove the model’s mettle, the automaker created a single-make racing series featuring a fleet of Urus SUVs prepped for rallycross.

0-60 miles per hour: 3.5 Seconds

Power: 650 horsepower @ 6,000 rpm

Torque: 627 pound-feet @ 2,250-4,500 rpm

Top Speed: 190 mph

2020 Tesla Model X

Ludicrous isn’t just a well-chosen word for the 2020 Tesla Model X Performance and its 0-60 time of 2.6 seconds, it’s also the name of the drive setting that enables such zero-emissions shenanigans. Yep, when set in Ludicrous mode, the Tesla Model X’s dual electric motors – producing a combined total of 503 horsepower and 487 pound-feet (375 kilowatts and 660 newton-meters) – dig in hard, launching the EV to that benchmark in less time than it takes to inhale.

Neck-straining, tire-slaying performance – at a somewhat reasonable price of $99,990. That’s an electric future we can all get behind.

0-60 miles per hour: 2.6 Seconds

Power: 503 horsepower @ 6,150 rpm

Torque: 487 pound-feet @ 0 rpm

Top Speed: 163 mph

FAQs

What is the quickest SUV?

On this list, the Tesla Model X is the quickest SUV, arriving at 60 miles per hour in just 2.6 seconds. For comparison, that's faster than a Ford Mustang Shelby GT500, Porsche 911 Carrera S, or Lamborghini Huracán Evo RWD, and none of those vehicles seat seven.

What SUV has the highest top speed?

Call this one a three-way tie between the Audi RS Q8, Bentley Bentayga Speed, and Lamborghini Urus. Curiously, each of those machines rides on the same Volkswagen Group MLB Evo platform, though they're distinctly different in both style and character.

What SUV has the most horsepower?

Easy, the 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat. With 710 horsepower, it's the most powerful SUV available today, and all those ponies work hard for a 0-60-mph time of just 3.5 seconds.

What's the fastest seven-seat SUV?

Once again, the answer is the 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat. Although the "Ludicrous mode" Tesla Model X clips it to 60, the EV runs out of steam at 163 miles per hour, while the supercharged Durango is good for 180.

Fastest SUVs 0-60 MPH