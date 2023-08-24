Verdict 9.0 / 10

–Ft. Lauderdale, Florida

What can be said about the Kia Telluride that hasn't been said already? It's one of the best three-rows on the market thanks to its handsome looks, premium cabin, and affordable price tag. Even with the 2024 model already on the way, the 2023 Telluride saw the biggest updates which makes for an appealing three-row.

This model is a bit different than last year due to a light restyling. New bumper covers and revised headlight and taillight fixtures differentiate this Telluride from the previous model. But if you want a more rugged look, add the new X-Line trim.

Gallery: 2023 Kia Telluride Review

20 Photos

As part of the 2023 MY change, the X-Line toughens up the exterior with a few light tweaks in line with many of the faux off-road packages we've seen in the past. It goes heavy on dark styling details, with blacked-out 20-inch wheels and badges, a black grille, and black roof rails. The X-Line SUV even has a 0.4-inch ride height increase – for when the going gets tough (sarcasm). That slight tinge of aggression makes the already good-looking Kia even more stylish.

There's less to look at inside concerning the X-Line specifically; there are “X-Line” logos embossed into the seat backs and special contrast stitching specific to this trim, but that's about it. It's the other interior tweaks for 2023 that improve the already excellent cabin, like the updated climate vents and new steering wheel.

Nothing changes mechanically, either – not that we're complaining. The same adequate 3.8-liter V6 engine carries over from previous years with 291 horsepower and 262 pound-feet of torque. All-wheel drive comes standard on this SX-Prestige model, as does an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Getting into a base Kia Telluride for 2023 will cost you at least $37,355 with the $1,365 destination fee included. And opting for the SX-Prestige X-Line trim will set you back at $53,550 – only the SX-Prestige with the X-Pro trim is pricier ($54,550).

But Kia doesn’t ask for much outside of what’s already available in that trim. So in the case of the SX-Prestige X-Line, the Wolf Gray paint is $495 and the Terracotta interior is $295 (plus one accessory), which brings the final asking price to a reasonable $54,120. The reasonable price and new rugged styling are what make the Telluride so good.

Competitor Reviews: