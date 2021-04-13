Verdict 8.7 / 10

Style, of course, is subjective, but most people would probably agree that the “crossover coupe” is one of the most polarizing design trends as of late. Traditionally, these awkward-looking SUVs just don't please the eye as much as their more traditional equals do. The 2022 Infiniti QX55, though, bucks that trend.

The QX55 is an expert take on the crossover coupe, a surprising upgrade over the already pretty QX50. On top of that, Infiniti loaded it to the brim with standard features like wireless Apple CarPlay, in-car Wi-Fi, and all-wheel drive. The range-topping Sensory model tested here adds even more kit with a standard head-up display and an advanced ProPilot Assist active safety system.

But there are still a few obvious shortcomings in Infiniti's game. The dual-touchscreen setup carries over from the normal QX50, and it ain't great. And while some crossover coupes emphasize “sportiness,” there's absolutely nothing exciting about the way the QX55 drives. But hey, at least it looks good.

A vehicle's ratings are relative only to its own segment and not the new-vehicle market as a whole. For more on how Motor1.com rates cars, click here.

Design ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ 9/10

If Infiniti knows how to do one thing better than anyone else, it's good design. The QX55 is the single most attractive crossover coupe on sale today, by a long shot. The front fascia consists of the traditional Infiniti styling cues: sleek downturned headlights, a not-too-overbearing chrome grille, and sharp fixtures to house the fog lights. Setting the QX55 apart from the QX50 is a larger grille with a unique “origami mesh” texture, as well as a big lower vent lower on the bumper and upsized fog light nacelles, which give the QX55 an aggressive face that we really like.

The clamshell hood is long and elegant – so long, in fact, that it hampers visibility – with huge contours on either side that afford it a more luxurious look. From there, the sloped windshield slicks back into the QX55's coupe-like roof. This crossover is so svelte that it almost resembles an oversized hatchback, although the 8.6 inches of ground clearance and 20-inch wheels give away its true persona.

The backside of the QX55 is where this vehicle cements itself, in our minds, as the best-looking car in the entire class. The segmented LED taillights are a very stylish touch that connect the trunk lid to the rear fenders with a feather-like organic feel. Add to that a bold “INFINITI” wordmark, an embedded black spoiler, and our tester's $695 Slate Grey paint job (second-best only to the signature Dynamic Sunstone Red), and the QX55 is a truly beautiful thing.

Inside, it’s a bit more of a mixed bag. Our range-topping Sensory trim offers up two-tone, semi-aniline leather finished in Monaco Red and Graphite Black, maple open-pore wood trim, and high-quality aluminum fixtures, but the fit and finish isn’t all that great. Also front and center is the same dual-screen tech setup that we've come to know and hate; the 8.0-inch upper screen and 7.0-inch lower screen both look outdated, as do the analog gauges. And some hard plastic abounds at knee level.

Comfort ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ 6/10

Supposedly the QX55 is 10 percent more rigid than the traditional QX50 (because sporty), but you don't really notice that extra stiffness from the driver's seat – and that's probably for the better. The nice, plush ride makes the QX55 feel sublime on the highway and solid around town, even over bumpy pavement. The 20-inch wheels and thin rubber do transmit some road noise to the cabin, but it's mostly inoffensive.

The semi-aniline leather seats – with both heating and cooling functionality – are supportive and contour well to the body, while the front compartment feels open and airy even though the QX55 technically has some of the worst passenger room in the class. The available 39.9 inches of front headroom and 39.6 inches of legroom fall below the BMW X4 and Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe, while the Q5 Sportback offers slightly worse headroom than all.

The back seat is equally undersized; once you contort your way into the tight rear opening there are only 36.9 inches of headroom. But the 38.7 inches of legroom are above average for the segment and help alleviate the otherwise cramped rear. And cargo room is solid for this segment, too, offering 26.9 cubic feet of cargo space behind the rear seats and 54.1 cubes with the second row folded. But if it’s cargo room you’re truly after, opt for the traditional QX50 (31.4 / 65.1 cubic feet).

Technology & Connectivity ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ 7/10

The Infiniti QX55 is loaded with tech out of the box; even the base Luxe model gets wireless Apple CarPlay (with wired Android Auto), Wi-Fi connectivity, and a dual touchscreen setup. The mid-range Essential model adds other standard elements like 16 speakers and a surround-view camera, with optional ProPilot assist. But our top-trim Sensory model is the most loaded of the bunch, complete with navigation, a head-up display, and a premium 16-speaker Bose audio system at no additional cost.

But while the features are plentiful, the infotainment feels outdated – especially for a pricey luxury car. The “InTouch” displays, as Infiniti calls them, consist of a lower 7.0-inch screen that acts as a control panel for the slightly larger 8.0-inch screen up top, with accessible options like navigation, audio, and more. Both screens have outdated graphics (that are very obviously ripped from Nissan) and neither respond well to touch inputs.

At least Infiniti still offers a tactile dial in the center console to control inputs on the upper screen. That dial proves useful when projecting Apple CarPlay or Android Auto, especially considering how far back into the dash the screen sits, which makes it hard to reach while driving.

Performance & Handling ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ 4/10

The Infiniti QX55 is a middle-of-the-road, totally fine thing to drive if you're not looking for something sporty. Even though it bears the “coupe” designation – and as we mentioned earlier, is 10 percent stiffer than the traditional QX50 – the QX55 is not fun in the slightest. The Infiniti wafts expectedly like any crossover might when you corner it too hard, and the “Direct Adaptive” steering (standard on this trim) feels too lightweight and unresponsive. But for puttering around town, this Infiniti manages the task well enough.

As expected, the QX55 borrows the powertrain from the standard QX50, including the turbocharged 2.0-liter “VC-Turbo” good for 260 horsepower and 280 pound-feet. The engine is solid, offering strong power down low and good grunt higher in the rev range, which means it doesn't huff and puff at highway speeds. The continuously variable transmission paired to this engine, though, isn't great.

Even at low speeds, the CVT is obnoxiously loud and doesn't correspond well to throttle inputs. It holds revs far too long after you've let off the gas, like a rubber band that's lost all its elasticity. In Dynamic mode at least, the CVT feels slightly crisper and more responsive, but it's still too whiny. And this thing does feel heavy; with standard all-wheel drive, the QX55 in this trim tips the scales at 4,065 pounds.

Safety ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ 9/10

Infiniti’s ProPilot Assist active safety system comes standard on this range-topping Sensory model (it’s an option on the mid-range Essential model) – and it’s one of the best offerings in the class. ProPilot includes adaptive cruise control, lane centering, and steering assist, which combine to keep the car perfectly centered in the lane at all times. The QX55 maintains a steady pace to the vehicles in front of it with ProPilot active, smoothly accelerating or braking as needed, with the ability to come to a full stop.

When ProPilot disengaged, though, the QX55’s safety features can be a bit fussy – the lane-keep assist most notably. This feature aggressively slows the vehicle down and forcibly shoves it back into its original path if you so much as look too longingly at the lane marker. Thankfully, it’s easy to shut off.

Fuel Economy ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ 6/10

The QX55 achieves 22 miles per gallon city, 28 highway, and 25 combined – equal to that of the QX50 with all-wheel drive. The base BMW X4 with all-wheel drive and the Audi Q5 Sportback both match the QX55 with 25 combined, while Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 Coupe falls just below that, achieving 24 combined. The QX55 exhibits strong fuel economy figures for the class, but the VC Turbo only drinks premium fuel, which makes filling up pricier on average.

Pricing ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ 6/10

The cheapest way to get into an Infiniti QX55 is by opting for the base Luxe model, which starts at $46,500. This vehicle is considerably pricier than the traditional QX50 ($37,950), but that MSRP actually makes the QX55 the most affordable crossover coupe in the class. The Q5 Sportback starts at $48,895, BMW X4 costs $51,600, and the GLC Coupe is $51,650.

The range-topping Sensory model starts at $57,070, and our tester costs $58,770 with the lone option being the $695 Slate Grey paint job (plus $1,025 for destination fees). An equivalent BMW X4 xDrive30i model with all the bells and whistles costs more than $58,000, and a similar Audi Q5 Sportback costs north of $59,000. Those two are the nearest competitors to the QX55 on the top end, while a similarly spec’d Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 Coupe crests $70,000 with options.

