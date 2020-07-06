A handsome and powerful luxury crossover, but not without its flaws.
For a brand that's been mostly rudderless for several decades, the Lincoln Aviator – and in part, the larger Navigator – both mark a return to form for Ford's luxury brand. The latest Lincoln SUVs are handsome, nice to drive, and loaded with safety and technology. The Aviator, with segment-best style and an addictive powertrain, makes a strong case in a class ripe with good alternatives from established brands like Audi, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz.
But good looks and power only get you so far – the Aviator still has some unfortunate holdovers from the old Lincoln. Some of the buttons and dials feel cheap, there's too much hard plastic in the cabin, and at $75,660 as tested, the Aviator is close in price to other luxurious three-rows that are – let's face it – much better overall.