A handsome and powerful luxury crossover, but not without its flaws.

For a brand that's been mostly rudderless for several decades, the Lincoln Aviator – and in part, the larger Navigator – both mark a return to form for Ford's luxury brand. The latest Lincoln SUVs are handsome, nice to drive, and loaded with safety and technology. The Aviator, with segment-best style and an addictive powertrain, makes a strong case in a class ripe with good alternatives from established brands like Audi, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz.

But good looks and power only get you so far – the Aviator still has some unfortunate holdovers from the old Lincoln. Some of the buttons and dials feel cheap, there's too much hard plastic in the cabin, and at $75,660 as tested, the Aviator is close in price to other luxurious three-rows that are – let's face it – much better overall.

Take Flight:

2020 lincoln aviator grand touring black label review 2020 Lincoln Aviator Grand Touring Black Label Review: Take To The Sky
2020 lincoln aviator first drive 2020 Lincoln Aviator First Drive: Sitting In First Class

Competitors

2020 Lincoln Aviator Reserve

Engine Twin-Turbocharged 3.0-Liter V6
Output 400 Horsepower / 415 Pound-Feet
Transmission 10-Speed Automatic
Drive Type All-Wheel Drive
Efficiency 17 City / 24 Highway / 20 Combined
Weight 4,892 Pounds
Towing 6,700 Pounds
Seating Capacity 7
Cargo Volume 18.3 / 41.8 / 77.7 Cubic Feet
Base Price $51,500
As-Tested Price $75,660