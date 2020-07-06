4 / 8

The Aviator and Navigator both represent a new direction for Lincoln, and that's obvious by looking at them. One could argue that the Aviator in particular – outside of something like a 1961 Continental – this is the brand's best looking vehicle ever.

The Aviator has clean and elegant lines, a handsome front fascia centered around the brand's signature grille, a seamless floating roof feature that visually shrinks the vehicle's overall footprint, and, in this particular spec, a very nice set of optional 22-inch wheels. The “AVIATOR” wordmark on the front panel, just below the side mirror, is a nice touch too, and the liberal use of chrome trim on this model works well.

The inside of the Aviator is equally stunning, highlighted by a 10.3-inch central touchscreen and a nice matte wood finish on the center console and across the dash. The ebony-colored seats match the wood feature nicely, and the limited amount of buttons on the dash help reduce clutter. All in all, the Lincoln Aviator is a very handsome vehicle, both inside and out.