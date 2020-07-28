Performance & Handling ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ 9/10

Here's a controversial take: In terms of straight-line performance, there's no good reason to buy a Carrera S. Yes, an S is unquestionably quicker – the 4S can snap to 60 in 3.2 seconds with launch control (3.4 seconds without). But it only takes the Carrera 4 3.8 seconds. We drive a lot of high-performance cars around these parts, and we promise, you won't miss that difference on a regular basis.

And that's because the Carrera 4's twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter flat-six – the same engine as the 4S – still produces 379 horsepower 331 pound-feet of torque. And with peak twist available between 1,950 and 5,000 rpm, this engine is always up for a good time. The acceleration is effortless from a standstill on up to freeway speed, with the quick-revving flat-six seemingly always on maximum attack. If that isn't enough, though, simply tap the button in the middle of the drive selector dial for Sport Response, which makes the Sport Chrono-equipped Carrera 4 feel even snappier.

For now, every 911 Carrera 4 features an eight-speed double-clutch transmission. The PDK, to use Porsche's branding, remains one of the best two-pedal transmissions on the planet, able to blend into the background for commuting while ripping off blistering upshifts when set to Sport or Sport Plus. It's a delightful gearbox to work with the wheel-mounted paddles, which themselves offer a snappy and pleasant action.

Our tester carries the optional Sport Exhaust, so we'll reiterate one of our main tips when buying any Porsche: aside from the Sport Chrono package or a manual transmission, there's no option in the entire Porsche catalog that will make a driver happier than the Sport Exhaust upgrade. It gives the car a throatier sound at idle, and while underway, there's far more presence, with a richer note and higher volume. We recommend it unconditionally.

Until the inevitable Carrera T arrives, there's no way to get the less powerful 3.0-liter engine with equipment like Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) or Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control (PDCC). These two technologies – brand names for a sport suspension with adaptive dampers and active anti-roll bars – take the 911 from a willing dance partner to a world-class one.

As it stands, though, the base car still offers impressive cornering behavior, with a neutral character and ample grip from the Pirelli rubber (optional 245/35/20s in front and 305/30/21s on our tester – 235/40/19s and 295/35/20s are standard). There's a limited amount of body roll, so as good as PDCC is, it's arguably less important than PASM (although the latter is a prereq for the former). Steering is excellent, with predictable weighting and a tight on-center character, while feedback both through the chassis and the steering is high. You'll have higher dynamic limits in an optioned-up 4S, but the base Carrera 4 is still a hoot.

Our tester's all-wheel-drive system, meanwhile, is invisible until it's really needed. We appreciate that behavior in an occasionally snowy place like southeastern Michigan. If AWD is important, we recommend snagging the optional Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus system, which helps manage the power when accelerating out of tight bends.