Verdict 6.9 / 10

It used to be that if you wanted a compact car, you ended up with a hatchback. Oh sure, automakers often offered a sedan variant, but the ratio of four-doors to five-doors was as close to one-to-one as it's ever been. Today, compact and subcompact crossovers have largely supplanted traditional hatchbacks.

That makes the continued existence of the Honda Civic Hatchback worth noting. The Civic Type R tends to get the most attention, and it's easy to understand why. But the standard five-door model impresses with the everyday comfort, an expansive safety suite, and a pleasant driving character that matches the Civic sedan, all while offering a wee bit of extra space and some unique styling. For a huge swath of customers, a Civic Hatchback is all the car they'll ever need.

