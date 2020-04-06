Advertiser Disclosure

According to RepairPal, Nissan maintenance and repairs cost the owner about $500 each year. After the factory warranty coverage expires, even a single repair like a rack and pinion replacement can quickly set you back by more than $1,400.

If you drive a Nissan vehicle and want to avoid paying for such expensive car repairs out of pocket, you could consider getting an extended warranty from a reputable third-party provider. We recently reviewed more than a dozen of the best extended auto warranty companies and rated them on coverage, trustworthiness, affordability, and convenience to help you understand what to keep in mind while buying an extended warranty.

Shop around and compare quotes before you buy to get the best warranty coverage for your Nissan vehicle.

In this article:

What Is Nissan’s Recommended Maintenance Plan?

By following the recommended Nissan maintenance plan, you can ensure that your vehicle will keep running in peak condition for many years. In addition, performing your scheduled repairs may also be a requisite for availing coverage if your car is under warranty.

While the general Nissan maintenance schedule is given below, specific maintenance requirements may vary across models. Make sure to read your owner’s manual to determine the correct maintenance plan for your Nissan vehicle.

Timing Maintenance 3,000 miles/3 months Engine oil and filter change, fluid level checks and top off, adjust tire pressure, multi-point inspection 5,000 miles/6 months Tire rotation, engine oil and filter replacement, and inspection of items such as brake pads and suspension parts 10,000 miles/12 months All items in the previous checkup plus brake fluid, transmission fluid, vehicle alignment, and windshield wiper blade replacement, as well as inspection of additional items such as brake lines and drive shaft bolts 15,000 miles/18 months Battery change for the key, in-cabin air microfilter change, tire rotation, engine oil and filter replacement, and inspection of all items in the first maintenance service 20,000 miles/24 months Tire rotation, engine oil and filter replacement, brake fluid replacement, and inspection of the brake system, pads, rotors, exhaust system, steering gear and linkage, and axle and suspension parts 25,000 miles/30 months Tire rotation, engine oil and filter replacement, and inspection of the usual maintenance items 30,000 miles/36 months Replace engine air filter, engine oil and filter, brake fluid, CVT fluid, in-cabin air microfilter, and perform a multi-point inspection 35,000 miles/42 months Follow first maintenance service 40,000 miles/48 months Replace engine mounting insulator and change manual transmission oil 45,000 miles/54 months Replace key battery and in-cabin air microfilter (More items will be added to the inspection list at 50,000 miles/60 months.) 60,000 miles/72 months Replace key battery, spark plugs, in-cabin microfilter, brake fluid, engine air filter, engine oil/filter, and CVT fluid, rotate tires, and perform a standard inspection

While you aren’t required to perform scheduled maintenance at the dealer or a Nissan service center, doing so will ensure that your vehicle will be worked on by factory-trained technicians.

Common Nissan Maintenance Costs

If you have a Nissan vehicle or plan to buy one soon, knowing what to expect in terms of common maintenance costs can help you be prepared.

While the exact schedule can differ from manufacturer to manufacturer, it is recommended to change engine oil and filter regularly to protect internal engine components. Many modern cars have maintenance indicators that let you know when it’s time for an oil change. According to RepairPal data, if you have a Nissan Altima, you can expect to pay around $106 to $135 on labor and parts for an oil change. Taxes and fees will be extra.

Another common item on the maintenance schedule is tire rotation. For a Nissan Altima, this will cost around $35 to $45. While changing the in-cabin air filter will set you back by $65 to $150, removing and replacing the brake fluid will cost around $100 to $140.

Common Nissan Repair Costs

Along with maintenance, the cost of car repairs tends to rise as car age. Once Nissan’s New Vehicle Limited Warranty (3 years/36,000 miles) and powertrain warranty (5 years/60,000 miles) end, you will have to pay for all repairs out-of-pocket.

Here are a few common Nissan repair costs per RepairPal data:

Model Replacement Cost Altima Air pump replacement $1,111 to $1,335 NV1500 Head gasket replacement $1,704 to $2,099 350Z Radiator hose replacement $103 to $118 Altima Drive belt tensioner replacement $173 to $201 Versa AC evaporator replacement $612 to $780

Nissan Repair Costs Compare To Other Brands

Fortunately, Nissan vehicles are very reliable, and their average repair costs are mostly on par or lower than that of other vehicles.

According to RepairPal, Nissan Altima has an average annual repair cost of $483, which is lower than the average of $526 for other midsize vehicles or $652 for all models. The number of repairs per year (0.3) and the probability of a repair being severe (12 percent) are also in line with the averages for other midsize cars.

While this may seem like good news for Nissan owners, repairs are inevitable for any car. If you end up needing an unexpected car repair tomorrow, are you prepared to pay for it?

How Does An Extended Warranty Help?

A vehicle service contract, or an extended auto warranty as it is commonly known, is not strictly a “warranty.” It applies when the original factory warranty is no longer in effect and helps pay for car repairs and mechanical breakdowns for a specified period of time or miles. This way, you can prepay your car repairs in small, convenient monthly installments instead of depleting your savings or taking out a loan to pay for a sudden, huge expense.

As the cost of labor and parts continue to rise, extended warranties can also act as a hedge against inflation. That’s because you will still receive coverage according to your original contract terms and will have to pay only your deductible for covered repairs – even if the prices have increased.

Most extended warranty companies also throw in additional perks like roadside assistance, towing, trip interruption, and rental reimbursement, which can be a huge benefit when you are on the road and need a repair.

Our Recommendations For Third-Party Providers

You can buy an extended warranty from the dealer or a third-party provider, but the latter will give you more flexibility in terms of choice of repair shops and coverages. Some dealer warranties are only available for cars within the original factory warranty. However, you can buy a third-party warranty almost anytime, such as when your car is 15 years old or has more than 100,000 miles on the odometer. Third-party auto warranties are also more affordable, which can make it easier for you to choose a plan that fits in your budget.

There are dozens of third-party auto warranty companies in the market today, which can make choosing one provider rather overwhelming. We recommend starting with the fundamentals and narrowing down your options to reputable companies with good coverage options and a solid track record for customer service.

Our recent review of the best auto warranty companies is a smart way to kickstart your extended warranty research. Shopping around will give you an opportunity to compare quotes from different providers and select a plan that will give you the most value for your money.

For example, Endurance is a direct provider of auto warranties, has five coverage levels, and is ranked 1,474 on the 2019 Inc. 5000 list.

CARCHEX is endorsed by industry leaders like Edmunds.com and Kelley Blue Book, gives excellent customer service, and has 21 protection plans to suit different vehicles and budgets.

CarShield, which is the most popular warranty provider with more than a million vehicles covered, is another company worth getting a quote from if you are shopping for a car warranty.

We recommend calling several providers and comparing your quotes to find out how much an extended warranty will cost.

FAQ: Nissan Maintenance Costs

Is Nissan maintenance expensive?

Nissan maintenance costs are on par with other similar vehicles and cost around $500 per year.

How much does scheduled maintenance cost?

Scheduled maintenance costs vary with the make, model, age, and mileage of the vehicle, and the location. You can use tools like Edmund’s Car Maintenance Guide to calculate the approximate costs for your vehicle.

How much does 100,000-mile maintenance cost?

According to RepairPal, the average cost of 100,000 miles scheduled maintenance service averages between $224 and $323, excluding taxes and fees. However, this number is only an estimate. Your final cost can vary depending on your location, the make and model of your vehicle, and the type of engine.

What is the average cost of car maintenance per year?

The average cost of maintenance and repair across all vehicle models is around $652. On average, owners take their cars in for repairs 0.4 times in a year, and there is a 12-percent chance that the repair could be severe.

