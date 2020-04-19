Advertiser Disclosure

On average, drivers spend about $441 per year on Toyota maintenance costs, according to RepairPal. That’s on the low end compared to many brands. The first two years on new vehicles are free, then costs increase along with a car’s mileage. Even so, Toyotas are some of the most affordable vehicles to maintain.

Another thing to budget for is the cost of repairs. While repairing a Toyota can be cheaper than other brands, you could still come across a $1,000 or $2,000 repair down the road. Adding coverage through an extended auto warranty can help even out repair costs and preserve your monthly budget.

We’ve researched a number of the most popular extended warranty providers, so you can compare our top picks. Or, reach out to one of our recommendations below to get a free quote for your Toyota.

In this article:

Toyota Free Scheduled Maintenance

Toyota does offer free maintenance for a limited time through ToyotaCare. That makes Toyota maintenance costs free for the first 2 years or 25,000 miles on new vehicles. The free coverage is transferable to secondary owners as long as the time or mileage limit hasn’t run out. When you visit a dealer for work under this period, you’ll get genuine Toyota parts and certified technicians.

General Toyota Maintenance Costs

Outside of the free coverage period, you’ll have to pick up the tab on scheduled and unscheduled car maintenance. Scheduled maintenance includes any work that Toyota recommends should be done at specific intervals, like oil changes, tire rotation, and adjusting the fluid levels.

Unscheduled maintenance is the replacement of items or systems that wear down over time, like brake pads and windshield wipers. Here are some costs you might find at a maintenance service visit:

Repair/Service Cost Oil change $40 to $120 Alignment $120 to $200 Brake pads $100 to $300 New tires $500 to $800 Headlight replacement $100 to $200

Costs can range depending on your car and where you go to get things fixed. Going to a Toyota dealer will cost a little more than going to an independent shop. Toyotas are reliable cars and easy to fix. Many certified repair shops can get the parts and do the work. It’s just a matter of finding a company you like.

What Is Toyota’s Recommended Maintenance Schedule?

For the most part, Toyota’s maintenance plan recommends that you get your car serviced every 6 months or 5,000 miles, whichever comes first. If you use conventional oil, you’ll have an oil change at each service. If you use synthetic oil, you only need an oil change at every other service.

At the very least, you’ll get a tire rotation and fluid inspection, but some services will include more items. Remember, you get that period of free maintenance at the beginning. So how much does a Toyota 25,000-mile service cost? It actually shouldn’t cost anything if you bring it in right on time – the Toyota maintenance plan is free for the first 2 years or 25,000 miles. But if you drive infrequently, your car might not have that many miles when the two-year time limit runs out.

If that’s the case, you could pay between $75 and $150 for a 25,000-mile service, depending on what needs to be done and where you go. A 30,000-mile service is usually more involved, and that can cost between $251 and $360 according to RepairPal.

Common Toyota Repair Costs

Another large part of owning a vehicle is dealing with repairs. Unfortunately, the perfect car that doesn’t break down doesn’t exist. When you buy a new or used car, the sticker price isn’t all that you’ll pay to own it.

Fortunately, Toyota’s repair costs are low compared to other brands. The Japanese manufacturer is focused on making reliable vehicles that can be repaired easily, and that’s good for the wallet.

Here are some common repairs for a Toyota Camry (via RepairPal):

Repair Cost Emergency brake cable replacement $147 to $172 Control arm replacement $630 to $711 Timing chain tensioner replacement $991 to $1,213

The RAV4 is another hugely popular model. Here are some repairs for a Toyota RAV4:

Repair Cost Suspension shock/strut replacement $334 to $369 Power steering pump replacement $570 to $625 Heater core replacement $803 to $1,164

Lastly, here are some repairs you might find with a Toyota Prius:

Repair Cost Ignition switch replacement $231 to $250 Tie rod replacement $295 to $439 Trans mount replacement $1,139 to $1,342

Many of these repairs happen further down the line, once the car is past 100,000 or even 150,000 miles. Toyotas are long-lasting vehicles, but you do need to put some money in to keep them in good shape.

Comparing Toyota Maintenance Costs Across Models

Now we’ll compare maintenance and repair costs for a few different Toyota models. For comparison data, we used Edmunds.com’s True Cost to Own calculator. Maintenance costs are model-specific, but the calculator averages out repair costs per brand. The calculator also assumes that people are driving 15,000 miles per year. Your maintenance costs can be less if you drive fewer miles. Keep in mind that the costs also may vary by zip code.

During the first few years of ownership, you don’t have to pay much in the way of Toyota maintenance costs. So, we’ll look at ownership costs if you were to buy a 2015 model today. The maintenance and repair costs are estimates of what you would pay for the next five years, from 2020 to 2025. At that time, your car would be 10 years old. Many Toyota drivers can keep their cars well beyond the 10-year mark if they stay on top of regular maintenance.

Vehicle Price 5-Year Maintenance Cost 5-Year Maintenance Cost 2015 Toyota Prius $16,818 $5,895 $5,895 2015 Toyota Corolla $11,260 $5,196 $5,196 2015 Toyota Camry $13,387 $4,981 $4,981 2015 Toyota Highlander $20,120 $5,892 $5,892 2015 Toyota RAV4 $15,398 $6,477 $6,477

According to this data, the RAV4 costs the most to maintain out of these models. Toyota maintenance costs are of course tied to the age of the car. For example, if you bought a 2018 Toyota RAV4 today, you’d pay about $4,839 in maintenance for the first five years and only $677 for repairs.

Comparing Toyota Maintenance Costs To Other Brands

Now let’s take a look at the wider market. Here, we’re going to compare the Toyota Camry with a few popular alternatives from Honda, Nissan, Ford, and Chevrolet.

Out of the Japanese-made cars we compared above, the Honda Accord had the highest maintenance cost. But it also had the highest value, as well. The Toyota, Honda, and Nissan models all have the same average repair cost according to Edmunds.com.

Repairs increase a bit for the Ford Taurus. A non-turbo Malibu has slightly higher ownership costs than the Ford Taurus, but costs jump up when looking at turbo models. That applies across different makes and models, as well. In other words, maintenance and repairs may be a bit more expensive for limited, turbo, sport, AWD, and any other type of upgraded model.

Here’s how these brands stack up in annual repair costs overall according to RepairPal:

Honda : $428

: $428 Toyota : $441

: $441 Nissan : $500

: $500 Chevy : $649

: $649 Ford: $775

At the end of the day, it seems like Toyota is one of the safest bets you can make.

Why Extend Coverage For A Toyota?

After reading all this, you might wonder why an extended warranty would be a good option. Well, it’s precisely because Toyotas last so long. With other cars, you might need to extend coverage the minute the factory warranty runs out. Toyota’s factory warranty is average and ends after 3 years/36,000 miles (5 year/60,000 miles for the powertrain). At that point, Corollas and Camrys are still going strong. It’s not uncommon to drive a Toyota past 200,000 miles, and many make it to 300,000.

Toyota offers extended coverage through its own vehicle service contracts, but the plans only cover up to 125,000 miles. Going beyond the Toyota dealership, third-party vehicle service contracts can offer comparable plans that last up to 200,000 or 250,000 miles.

Extended warranties don’t pay for your Toyota maintenance schedule, but they do cover unexpected breakdowns and mechanical failure. The best providers offer multiple levels of coverage. Plans can range from basic powertrain coverage to bumper-to-bumper exclusionary coverage.

Best Third-Party Options For Extended Coverage

As a Toyota driver, you get the best options from third-party companies. Providers like to cover Toyotas because they are reliable. When breakdowns happen, it’s easy to get repairs from any shop, too. Extended protection plans for Toyotas typically cost less than plans for domestic or European brands. Here are a few more things you can find from our recommended providers:

These third-party companies pay repair shops directly.

Coverage can be added after factory warranties expire.

Many plans come with perks like rental coverage and roadside assistance.

Third-party plans are cheaper and more flexible than dealership options.

Prices are based on your individual car, but it’s easy to get a quote. You can get a customized quote from one of our top recommendations below.

FAQ: Toyota Maintenance Costs

How much does Toyota scheduled maintenance cost?

Toyota maintenance is free for the first 2 years or 25,000 miles. After that, most maintenance visits cost between $100 and $200. Larger services, for example at 30,000 and 60,000 miles, can cost between $200 and $500 depending on what needs to be done.

What does a Toyota maintenance service include?

A standard maintenance service includes an oil change, tire rotation, fluid check, and general inspection. At different intervals, service might include fixing the alignment or replacing brake pads, bulbs, hoses, belts, and other wear items.

How much does it cost for an oil change at Toyota?

Oil changes can cost between $40 and $120 – prices from Toyota service centers will be on the higher end of that spectrum. Synthetic oil can cost twice as much as conventional, but you only need to change it half as often.