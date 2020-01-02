Advertiser Disclosure

Owners of Hyundai vehicles have a lot to brag about. After all, the automaker claims to provide a fairly comprehensive warranty to make sure most components are covered. But what exactly does America’s Best Warranty include?

Let’s take a closer look at the Hyundai bumper-to-bumper warranty. Below, we will see what is covered and what is excluded from the factory warranty, which is also called Hyundai Assurance. From there, we hope you will have a better idea of whether you have enough protection for your Hyundai.

The Hyundai Bumper-To-Bumper Warranty

When you purchase a new vehicle from Hyundai Motor America, you automatically receive a factory warranty. A large portion of this coverage is the Hyundai bumper-to-bumper warranty that provides protection for 5 years or 60,000 miles, whichever comes first.

This Hyundai warranty is otherwise known as the New Vehicle Limited Warranty, and it is one of the most inclusive plans in the industry.

The New Vehicle Limited Warranty covers repairs and replacements of components originally installed or manufactured by Hyundai that becomes defective, either by factory workmanship or materials. The coverage applies to any part that is faulty with regular use and has been appropriately maintained, although there are some exclusions listed in your contract (more about that later).

In addition to this coverage, some systems receive further restrictions or term limits. These include:

System Term Limits Radio and Audio Systems - Model year 2015 and earlier: 3 years/36,000 miles - Hyundai Equus models: 5 years/60,000 miles - Model year 2016 and later: 5 years/60,000 miles Paint Coverage - 3 years/36,000 miles Battery - Model year 2015 and earlier: 3 years/unlimited miles with proration - Model year 2016 and later: 3 years/36,000 miles with no proration Air Conditioner Refrigerant - 1 year/unlimited miles Vehicle Adjustments - 1 year/12,000 miles Wear Items - 1 year/12,000 miles (includes brake pads, brake linings, belts, filters, clutch linings, bulbs, fuses, and wiper blades)

What’s Not Covered By The Warranty

Because the Hyundai bumper-to-bumper warranty claims to cover “any component,” it’s necessary to clarify what the automaker is saying. Even though the manufacturer will cover the majority of parts that are defective in material or workmanship, that protection doesn’t actually apply to everything.

The Hyundai warranty doesn’t cover:

Regular labor costs for maintenance of your vehicle

Ordinary maintenance items after the 12-month/12,000-mile term expires

Normal wear and tear, including tires

Damage or negligence caused by an accident

You can get more information about the Hyundai bumper-to-bumper warranty from the Owner’s Handbook & Warranty Information booklet.

Other Hyundai Factory Coverage

Outside of the Hyundai bumper-to-bumper warranty, the automaker provides several other warranties automatically when you purchase a new vehicle. These include the following:

Powertrain Warranty (10 Years/100,000 Miles)

This Hyundai warranty covers both the repairs and replacements of all the major powertrain components. Parts must be originally manufactured and/or installed by the automaker. With this coverage, you have protection for the engine, transmission, and transaxle. Just remember that the coverage doesn’t automatically transfer to the subsequent owner, but instead is reduced to 5 years/60,000 miles.

Anti-Perforation Warranty (7 Years/Unlimited Miles)

Hyundai body sheet metal is covered from corrosion with this plan. If a hole rusts through the body panel from the inside out, the dealer will cover all of the replacement parts and accessories. This protection plan excludes surface corrosion and is only applicable to the original Hyundai body sheet metal.

24-Hour Roadside Assistance (5 Years/Unlimited Miles)

You have roadside assistance available for the first five years of ownership, no matter how many miles you drive.

California Emission Warranty (7 Years/70,000 Miles)

Any vehicle that is manufactured to California specifications receives this warranty automatically. These vehicles are registered in several states other than California. With this coverage, you have protection for specific original Hyundai emissions parts, which vary by model. Other major emissions control components receive coverage under the New Vehicle Limited Warranty.

Federal Emission Warranty (8 Years/80,000 Miles)

This protection covers the replacement or repair of emission control parts that cause the vehicle to violate EPA-approved inspection and maintenance programs. These emission warranty parts include the catalytic converter, onboard emissions diagnostic device, and engine control module. Other emission parts are covered by the New Vehicle Limited Warranty.

Can The Hyundai Warranty Be Transferred?

The Hyundai bumper-to-bumper warranty is completely transferrable. The other warranties included in factory coverage are fully transferable too, with the exception of the Hyundai powertrain warranty that is reduced to 5 years/60,000 miles upon transfer.

How To Get Hyundai Bumper-To-Bumper Warranty Service

If you need warranty service, you should contact an authorized Hyundai dealership. With the dealer involved, you won’t get charged anything for covered parts and labor. If you have work done outside of the dealership, you can void your warranty. Hyundai also recommends only allowing Hyundai dealerships to handle your scheduled maintenance tasks as outlined by your owner’s manual.

If you want to check the warranty coverage on your Hyundai vehicle, you should reach out to the automaker at 800-633-5151. You can also register for an account on MyHyundai to access valuable information about your car.

Do You Need A Hyundai Extended Warranty?

Hyundai is considered to be a reliable brand, but that doesn’t make you immune to breakdowns. Once your Hyundai bumper-to-bumper warranty expires, the cost of repairs will be your responsibility.

A quick look at common Hyundai repairs indicates that a small issue can quickly turn into a hefty bill.

Model Repair Average Cost Hyundai Excel Intake manifold gasket replacement $300–$369 Hyundai Tucson Rack and pinion replacement $1,041–$1,746 Hyundai Equus Spark plug replacement $234–$313 Hyundai Equus Suspension shock or strut replacement $4,270–$4,301 Hyundai Veloster Timing chain tensioner replacement $533–$648

Even your trusted Hyundai model can malfunction and leave you stranded. For the monthly cost of an extended warranty, we don’t think it makes sense to go without protection.

Hyundai Extended Warranty

After your Hyundai bumper-to-bumper warranty expires – or before, if you like to plan ahead – you can buy an extended warranty from a Hyundai dealership. The Hyundai Protection Plan Vehicle Service Contract extends your existing coverage through the automaker. You can choose from three levels of protection, lasting up to 10 years or 100,000 miles.

Platinum : Bumper-to-bumper warranty covering more than 1,500 original Hyundai parts

: Bumper-to-bumper warranty covering more than 1,500 original Hyundai parts Gold : Powertrain coverage with some additional protection, including the electrical system, climate control, fuel system, shocks, and suspension

: Powertrain coverage with some additional protection, including the electrical system, climate control, fuel system, shocks, and suspension Powertrain: Basic warranty for the engine, transmission, and drive axle

In addition to coverage for various components, the Hyundai extended warranty includes rental car reimbursement up to $35 a day for 10 days, trip interruption coverage, 24/7 roadside assistance, and towing.

Additionally, you can incorporate the price into your existing auto financing. If you do this, you will end up paying interest on the coverage, so that’s something to keep in mind.

Consider A Third-Party Extended Warranty

While you could go to the dealer to get an extended warranty, you should know that you have other options after your Hyundai bumper-to-bumper coverage runs out. There are several benefits to working with a reputable third-party warranty provider.

Consider these perks:

Lower payments, because you aren’t getting the dealer markup

Ability to work with any repair facility within the network

Customizable coverage

Additional benefits included with some plans

Longer term options for high-mileage vehicles

We've done the research for you when it comes to extended warranties. If you find yourself looking for a reliable provider, check out our review of the industry's best extended car warranty companies.