The Chrysler brand has one of the smallest model lines in the industry, offering for 2020 only the Pacifica, Pacifica Hybrid, and Voyager family vans, plus the long-admired 300 sedan . All come with the same warranty coverage, although the Pacifica hybrid’s battery pack has its own, much longer warranty.

So, how good is Chrysler’s warranty? When we looked at new vehicle warranties from 35 auto brands, we ranked Chrysler’s 26th on the list. A handful of mainstream brands, including Buick , Hyundai, Kia, and Volkswagen, offer more coverage in their new vehicle limited warranties.

Like most brands, Chrysler offers extended warranty plans. We’ll review its current offerings and explain why you should consider a third-party extended warranty before committing to Chrysler. See our review of the leading aftermarket extended warranty companies to get a full picture of our research and recommendations.

In This Article:

Our Breakdown Of Chrysler’s Warranty Coverage

Even if its coverage isn’t industry leading, the Chrysler Basic Limited Warranty is refreshingly easy to understand. For 3 years/36,000 miles, whichever comes first, Chrysler’s warranty covers the cost of all parts and labor needed to repair any item on your vehicle that is defective in material, workmanship, or what Chrysler calls “factory preparation.”

Chrysler does not list covered parts, because it says the only exceptions to the warranty are tires and Unwired headphones, the latter a feature in optional rear-seat entertainment systems. Those items are instead covered by their own manufacturers’ warranties.

Chrysler Powertrain Warranty

Chrysler covers the vehicle’s powertrain (engine, transmission, drive system) for 5 years/60,000 miles. Chrysler’s only hybrid model is the Pacifica Hybrid, and in addition to the powertrain warranty, coverage for its high voltage battery pack extends to 10 years/100,000 miles. In California and states that have adopted its zero emission vehicle (ZEV) regulations, the battery pack coverage is 10 years/150,000 miles, whichever comes first.

Roadside Assistance

The roadside assistance that comes with the Chrysler warranty goes for 5 years/100,000 miles. This service will install your vehicle’s temporary spare tire, deliver up to two gallons of fuel, jump-start a depleted battery, or get you into a locked car.

Having roadside assistance until 100,000 miles is a nice perk, but keep in mind the warranty says it will cover the cost of towing your vehicle to the nearest Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep®, or Ram dealer “if your vehicle becomes disabled as a result of a mechanical breakdown.” You could have it towed to a Chrysler dealership closer to home, but you’ll pay out of pocket if the distance exceeds 10 miles.

Also, keep in mind that your Chrysler vehicle would be past its powertrain warranty expiration after 60,000 miles, so whichever dealer you send it to, you may be in for a potentially expensive repair. As an alternative, you could consider having your own roadside assistance, such as through AAA. Buying an extended warranty, either through Chrysler or a third party, such as CARCHEX or Endurance , will also bring a roadside assistance benefit, and you would then have more options for where to send your vehicle for covered repairs.

Bonus Coverage

While some carmakers exclude the vehicle’s glass and many wear-prone maintenance items, such as brakes and wiper blades, from the new vehicle warranty, Chrysler covers these items for 12 months/12,000 miles. These include:

Brakes (rotors, pads, linings, and drums)

Lightbulbs

Clutch discs or modular clutch assembly (if equipped with manual transmission)

Wheel alignment and wheel balancing

Windshield and rear window

Wiper blades

The references to a clutch would pertain to FCA’s other divisions, including Dodge, Fiat, Jeep and Ram, since all Chrysler models have automatic transmissions. (FCA is Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, Chrysler’s parent company.) Likewise, all Chrysler vehicles have disc brakes, so scratch linings and drums from that list.

Coverage For “Additions”

Some carmakers say you could void parts of the warranty if you make any changes to the vehicle, even using “non-approved” engine oil, for example. Chrysler is a bit more lenient, saying only that while such changes do not, by themselves, void the warranties, any additions will not be covered by the Chrysler warranty. Chrysler does specify that you use vehicle fluids that meet the minimum recommendations shown in your vehicle’s owner’s manual. That all seems fair and reasonable.

More On Chrysler Warranty: Exploring Chrysler’s Extended Warranty Options

As examples, Chrysler cites using “special non-FCA US LLC materials or additives” or installing a non FCA USA radio or speed control.

Most customers will not be inclined to race their Chrysler family van or 300 sedan. If you do, the Chrysler warranties will not cover any resulting damage.

Chrysler Emissions Warranty

Chrysler spells out the parts of the emissions system required to be covered by federal law for 2 years/24,000 miles. It’s not a huge list. Though, the powertrain control module and catalytic converter(s) are covered for 8 years/80,000 miles.

In California and states following its emissions regulations, other parts will have longer coverage, as well. If you buy and register a new Chrysler model in California, Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, or Washington, you’ll get a warranty addendum that describes this coverage.

If you should be tempted to tamper with your emissions system for any reason, any damage (and there likely would be some) will not be covered by the warranty. Of course, if you tamper with the emissions system, Chrysler rejecting a warranty claim may be the least of your potential problems.

Chrysler Reliability: Where Does It Rank?

Many people, before buying a particular brand or model, consult industry resources that track vehicle reliability. One of these, the J.D. Power Dependability Study, surveys owners on 77 problems in 3-year-old vehicles. The 2019 edition of this study showed Chrysler tied with Ford and Honda at 146 problems per 100 cars. That’s below the industry average of 136. FCA’s Dodge, Ram, and Fiat brands rank further down, with Fiat bottom on the list.

Should I Consider Chrysler’s Extended Warranty?

You might, then, be thinking of extending Chrysler’s warranty protection for some added peace of mind. The company’s Mopar® Vehicle Protection plans offer two major choices for new and used cars. Mopar is the name of the company’s parts, service, and customer care division.

The current Maximum Care plan promises coverage for 5,000 components for up to 8 years/150,000 miles (from when the car was first put into service). It includes all provisions of the Added Care Plus, along with pretty much every part of the car.

The few exceptions include mainly wear parts like tires, brakes and wiper blades, but also the car’s catalytic converter(s), which can be quite costly to replace.

The Mopar Added Care Plus plan is fairly comprehensive, extending coverage to over 800 major components, including the powertrain, major mechanical systems, the car’s audio multimedia systems, and more. You choose the coverage period, from 5 to 8 years. That means 2 to 5 years beyond the original 36-month/36,000-mile basic limited warranty. You also choose mileage limits, from 60,000 to 150,000 (meaning 24,000 to 114,000 miles beyond the original warranty coverage).

Additional features:

Key fob replacement, with up to three incidents and $600 total, is another benefit. Today’s integrated key fobs can cost hundreds of dollars to replace.

You can select a $0, $100, or $200 deductible, which is an amount you pay toward each repair. Just as with insurance policies for home, car, and health, a higher deductible lowers the cost of buying the plan by shifting more out-of-pocket costs to you.

Both plans include Roadside Assistance up to $100 per occurrence.

There’s also a rental car allowance of $35 per day and up to $1,000 in trip interruption protection. The latter includes reimbursement for lodging, meals, and car rental expenses if a component covered by the warranty fails and leaves you stuck than 100 miles from home.

For a $50 fee, you can transfer remaining warranty coverage to someone who buys your car, but Chrysler says not all plans are transferable without saying which ones.

A major limitation is that you can only buy a Chrysler extended warranty when you purchase a new Chrysler vehicle, or any time before the 36 months or 36,000 miles of the original warranty pass.

What To Think About Before You Buy Chrysler’s Extended Warranty

Before deciding if you want the extra peace of mind of having extended warranty coverage for a new Chrysler vehicle, take a look at the cars around you. People are keeping their cars longer than ever. Did you know that the average age of cars on the road in 2019 was nearly 12 years?

If you keep a car beyond its original warranty period, it makes sense to see what repair costs might run you. Checking with RepairPal, we pulled a few estimates for the 2016 Chrysler 300 sedan. Depending on its mileage, the original powertrain warranty might still be in force. Otherwise, the owner would be faced with these repair costs.

2016 Chrysler 300 (V6 engine), replace cylinder head gasket, both sides: $1,347–$1,624

$1,347–$1,624 2016 Chrysler 300 (V6 engine), replace alternator: $837–$869

$837–$869 2016 Chrysler 300 sunroof motor replacement: $764–$818

The longer you keep a car, the more likely it will need repairs at some point. Even cars that do not accumulate high mileage deteriorate with age.

Third-Party Extended Warranties Offer More Choices

If you want the Chrysler (Mopar) extended warranty, you do not need to buy it when you purchase your new vehicle – you can do so any time before the car reaches the 36 months or 36,000 miles of the original Basic Limited Warranty.

You could use that time to look at extended warranties offered by third-party companies. One key advantage of these is that you can have covered repairs done at licensed repair shops of your choosing, not just Chrysler dealerships. Another advantage is that you may find more choices that suit you needs and budget.

As one example, CARCHEX, our top pick, offers five levels of coverage that go up to seven years beyond the original Chrysler Basic Limited Warranty, for a total of 10 years. Within the individual plan choices, you can extend mileage up to 150,000 miles. You can buy plans from basic powertrain coverage to comprehensive coverage. You can also get up to 200,000 miles of coverage with a plan from CarShield.

CARCHEX, and some other warranty companies, are direct payers. This means they will pay the service shop for a covered repair, minus the deductible you’ve selected. So, you’re not waiting for a reimbursement check. This company’s plans also include benefits like roadside assistance with fuel delivery, tire changing or jump-starting services, along with reimbursement for towing, a rental car, and trip interruption costs.

In our third-party extended warranty company research, we found several brands we’d recommend. Compare these top providers, and get a quote to find the best fit for your Chrysler

FAQs: Understanding The Chrysler Warranty “Fine Print”

Can I use my new Chrysler Pacifica or Voyager van or 300 sedan for ride-sharing services, such as Uber or Lyft?

Your passengers might like that, but Chrysler will disclaim the warranty if you do. That’s true of other carmakers’ warranties, as well. This is considered “commercial use.” Turning a Pacifica or Voyager van into a food truck or delivery vehicle would be other examples of commercial use.

Will Chrysler pay for body or paint damage from tree sap, bird droppings, or acid rain?

No. Chrysler calls those things “airborne fallout,” and ocean spray also falls under that category. If you live on one of the coasts and have seen a car’s paint dulled by the salty air, you might want to invest in a good quality car cover, even if your car is garaged.

Chrysler’s corrosion warranty seems a bit confusing. Does it cover against corrosion perforation for 3 years/36,000 miles or 5 years/unlimited miles?

Both, but there’s an important distinction. “Outer panels,” defined as ones that are “finish-painted and that someone can see when walking around the vehicle,” are covered for five years with no mileage limit. Sheet metal panels underneath and out of site, and less exposed to the elements, are covered for 3 years/36,000-miles.

If any “airborne fallout” should cause damage that later results in corrosion perforation (“rust-through”), the warranty will not cover it. Nor will it cover corrosion resulting from accident damage.

What happens if I misuse my Chrysler or neglect its maintenance?

You’ll end up with a crummy car, and the Chrysler warranty may not cover damage that results. So, take care of your car.

Was there really a Chrysler “Lifetime” Warranty?

Back in 2007, Chrysler offered an extended powertrain warranty that was good for “life,” meaning as long as the original owner kept the vehicle. Two years later, with the company headed to takeover by Fiat, the plan was dropped. Today, it’s not hard to find complaints about this Chrysler warranty on the internet.

Under FCA, another “lifetime” warranty plan returned, with coverage good for as long as you owned you Chrysler vehicle, or until you died, whichever came first. Chrysler’s Lifetime Maximum Care Plans are longer offered. Note that these plans were not transferable, so if someone tries to sell you a Chrysler with this plan, know that it will not carry over to you.