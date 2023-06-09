Verdict

8.3 / 10

The biggest selling point for the Chrysler Pacifica, of course, is the fact that it's the only minivan available with a plug-in powertrain. Every other option in the segment is either a standard hybrid or full gas. But if you do want a full gas Pacifica then it might be worth splurging on the fanciest trim (which is also available on the Hybrid): the Pinnacle.

The Pacifica Pinnacle lives up to its namesake by representing the peak of minivan luxury. It takes the already nicely equipped Pacifica and makes it feel like a genuinely premium vehicle with high-end features and materials.

Gallery: 2023 Chrysler Pacifica Pinnacle: One Big Thing Review

2023 Chrysler Pacifica Pinnacle One Big Thing Review
22 Photos
2023 Chrysler Pacifica Pinnacle One Big Thing Review 2023 Chrysler Pacifica Pinnacle One Big Thing Review 2023 Chrysler Pacifica Pinnacle One Big Thing Review 2023 Chrysler Pacifica Pinnacle One Big Thing Review 2023 Chrysler Pacifica Pinnacle One Big Thing Review 2023 Chrysler Pacifica Pinnacle One Big Thing Review 2023 Chrysler Pacifica Pinnacle One Big Thing Review

The caramel-colored Nappa leather is the highlight of the interior. It features a unique quilted pattern and it extends to every row of seats. The second row even comes with mini quilted pillows so passengers can rest their heads or backs while watching the rear seat entertainment system, which has Amazon Fire TV baked in.

An “Ultra” center console is available exclusively on the Pinnacle model and it comes with dual-level storage and a relatively deep pass-through area underneath for bigger bags and/or electronics. The Toyota Sienna has a similar setup, but the Pacifica offers better functionality and more storage. The 8.0 cubic feet worth of storage throughout the Pacifica Pinnacle is also best-in-class, and that massive new console even sports cushy Nappa leather, which makes for a comfy armrest.

The Modern Family Vehicle:

2021 honda odyssey first drive 2021 Honda Odyssey First Drive Review: The Future Looks Good
2022 toyota sienna woodland review 2022 Toyota Sienna Woodland Review: If You Wanna Be My Crossover
2022 kia carnival review 2022 Kia Carnival SX Review: Vans Are Cool, Y’all
chrysler pacifica hybrid toyota sienna comparison 2021 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Vs 2021 Toyota Sienna Hybrid Comparison: Family Style

Alongside all that leather, the Pacifica Pinnacle also sports more piano black elements on the dash (for better or worse), a silky suede headliner, high-quality Berber floor mats, and additional chrome detailing both on the exterior and on the interior.

Some other minivans, like a loaded Kia Carnival with its fancy captain's chairs, come close to the Chrysler Pacifica Pinnacle in terms of comfort. But again, the Pinnacle is truly the cream of the crop when it comes to minivan luxury.

The pure gas Chrysler Pacifica Pinnacle starts at $55,680 for the 2023 model year with front-wheel drive or $58,675 with all-wheel drive. The Pacifica Hybrid Pinnacle costs $61,940 and is only available with front-wheel drive.

FAQs:

What Is The Top-End Chrysler Pacifica?

The Pinnacle model is the top-end Pacifica. It has more luxurious features like Nappa leather, a suede headliner, a larger center console, and even quilted mini pillows for the second row of seats.

Does The Pacifica Pinnacle Have Stow ‘N Go Seats?

Yes, the Pacifica Pinnacle does have Chrysler’s seamless Stow ‘N Go seats – but only in the third row due to its second-row captain’s chairs. The Pacifica Hybrid only has Stow ’N Go seating in the third row as well.

What Is The Gas Mileage On The Pacifica Pinnacle?

The Pacifica Pinnacle with a gas engine and all-wheel drive achieves 17 miles per gallon city, 25 highway, and 20 combined. The Hybrid model is more efficient, getting up to 82 MPGe.

2023 Chrysler Pacifica Pinnacle

Engine 3.6-liter V6
Output 287 Horsepower / 262 Pound-Feet
Transmission Nine-Speed Automatic
Drive Type All-Wheel Drive
Efficiency 17 City / 25 Highway / 20 Combined
Weight 4,883 Pounds
Seating Capacity 7
Cargo Volume 32.3 / 87.5 / 140.5 Cubic Feet
Base Price $37,270 + $1,595
Trim Base Price $55,680
As-Tested Price $59,170
On Sale Now
Got a tip for us? Email: tips@motor1.com