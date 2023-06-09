Verdict 8.3 / 10

The biggest selling point for the Chrysler Pacifica, of course, is the fact that it's the only minivan available with a plug-in powertrain. Every other option in the segment is either a standard hybrid or full gas. But if you do want a full gas Pacifica then it might be worth splurging on the fanciest trim (which is also available on the Hybrid): the Pinnacle.

The Pacifica Pinnacle lives up to its namesake by representing the peak of minivan luxury. It takes the already nicely equipped Pacifica and makes it feel like a genuinely premium vehicle with high-end features and materials.

The caramel-colored Nappa leather is the highlight of the interior. It features a unique quilted pattern and it extends to every row of seats. The second row even comes with mini quilted pillows so passengers can rest their heads or backs while watching the rear seat entertainment system, which has Amazon Fire TV baked in.

An “Ultra” center console is available exclusively on the Pinnacle model and it comes with dual-level storage and a relatively deep pass-through area underneath for bigger bags and/or electronics. The Toyota Sienna has a similar setup, but the Pacifica offers better functionality and more storage. The 8.0 cubic feet worth of storage throughout the Pacifica Pinnacle is also best-in-class, and that massive new console even sports cushy Nappa leather, which makes for a comfy armrest.

Alongside all that leather, the Pacifica Pinnacle also sports more piano black elements on the dash (for better or worse), a silky suede headliner, high-quality Berber floor mats, and additional chrome detailing both on the exterior and on the interior.

Some other minivans, like a loaded Kia Carnival with its fancy captain's chairs, come close to the Chrysler Pacifica Pinnacle in terms of comfort. But again, the Pinnacle is truly the cream of the crop when it comes to minivan luxury.

The pure gas Chrysler Pacifica Pinnacle starts at $55,680 for the 2023 model year with front-wheel drive or $58,675 with all-wheel drive. The Pacifica Hybrid Pinnacle costs $61,940 and is only available with front-wheel drive.