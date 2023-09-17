Chrysler is celebrating a significant milestone as it begins production of the 2024 Chrysler Pacifica. This year marks the 40th anniversary of the minivan – a segment invented by the original Chrysler Corporation.

The first generation of minivans launched on November 2, 1983, when the Plymouth Voyager rolled off the line at the Windsor Assembly plant in Ontario, Canada. It paved the way for the more than 15 million Chrysler, and later Stellantis, minivans sold to date. In addition to bringing the first minivan to market, the automaker has remained at the forefront of the segment by continuing to innovate new features.

For the 2024 model year, the Pacifica lineup receives several updates, starting with a new Sepia interior color for the premium Pacifica Pinnacle model and two fresh exterior colors called Red Hot and Baltic Gray. The Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid lineup will now feature two models: the Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid Select and Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid Pinnacle.

Furthermore, the 2024 Pacifica models come equipped with an Emergency Vehicle Alert System (EVAS) feature as part of the Uconnect 5 platform. This feature provides drivers with critical notifications of nearby emergency vehicles and other roadway hazards through the cluster and touchscreen within the vehicle.

Chris Feuell, Chrysler brand CEO at Stellantis, expressed pride in the brand's contribution to family memories and emphasized the minivan's enduring role, particularly as Chrysler looks ahead to an all-electric vehicle portfolio by 2028. The automaker has continuously pushed the boundaries of the minivan segment with innovations like the Stow ‘n Go seating and storage system, Uconnect Theater, dual hands-free sliding doors, and the hybrid-electric powertrain.

Recently, Chrysler celebrated the production of the 100,000th Chrysler Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid, which remains the only plug-in hybrid in its segment. The Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid represents a crucial step as Chrysler progresses toward an electrified future.

The 2024 Chrysler Pacifica and Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid will start reaching dealerships in October. The newest models continue Chrysler's evolution of the minivan from its humble K-car beginnings over its remarkable 40-year journey.