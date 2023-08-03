Thursday at Motor1.com means The Test Car Happy Hour is at 2:30 PM Eastern (11:30 AM Pacific). We have editors living across the United States, and they all love talking about what we're driving. This show allows us to have a face-to-face digital car meetup every week. Plus, you can be our guest by chatting on Facebook, Twitter, or Youtube. Your comments automatically go into our streaming feed, where we can see, share, and respond to them.

If you're reading this after the stream, the audio version is available on all of the major podcast platforms, like Amazon Music, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and more.

This week, the guests on The Test Car Happy Hour are Motor1.com Editor-in-Chief Seyth Miersma, Senior Editor Brett T. Evans, and Senior Editor Jeff Perez.

Gallery: 2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse First Drive Review

26 Photos

This week's vehicle on our feature image is the Ford Mustang Dark Horse. Perez drove it and wrote an extensive First Drive Review. It packs a 5.0-liter V8 pumping out 500 horsepower and 418 pound-feet.

We should have an interesting conversation because Evans recently drove the new Mustang GT. They should have a lot to talk about comparing them.

Miersma has two topics this week. First, he's driving a BMW M3 Edition 50 Jahre. As the name implies, the model celebrates 50 years of the M division. This one features loads of M Performance parts, edition-exclusive forged wheels, and a carbon-fiber front splitter. The model is available in colors from previous M3s, and Miersma's is Technoviolet from the E36 generation.

He'll also go over the best supercars for dads. Miersma has two children, and he's a car enthusiast. It can be a challenge to combine driving excitement while being practical enough for kids.

Finally, Evans is driving the Chrysler 300C. It's the last hurrah for the brand's muscle sedan with a 6.4-liter V8 rated at 485 hp and 475 lb-ft. These sedans are limited to just 2,000 units, with prices starting at $55,000. It also has red four-piston Brembo brake calipers and active dampers for the suspension.

We hope you join the conversation and share your thoughts about these models. And be ready to ask lots of questions to our hosts.