We know the last thing you want to think about after buying your new Chrysler is getting it repaired, but extended warranty options are actually among the first things to consider following an auto purchase. The dealership isn’t the only place to provide extended warranties, though they’re always keen to have you purchase one of their plans.

Our team has done its research to find out what’s available from Chrysler’s extended warranty, and after we explore those dealer options, we’ll show you an alternative. We evaluated the top extended warranty providers out there and found the best options for your vehicle:

Let’s now take a look at what’s available from Chrysler.

What Is A Chrysler Extended Warranty?

Traditionally, an extended warranty – also known as a vehicle service contract – is an optional plan you can purchase to help pay for the cost of certain repairs your Chrysler may need. It picks up coverage where your factory warranty leaves off after it expires. The warranty provider agrees to pay for covered repairs.

Chrysler’s take on an extended warranty isn’t quite so traditional. As with all Chrysler warranties, Chrysler’s extended warranty is sold and managed by Mopar®, the automotive parts and accessories division of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA). Its warranties are available for all FCA brands: Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, Fiat, and Alfa Romeo.

Cost of Chrysler Repairs -- That Make An Extended Warranty Worth It

For many Chrysler shoppers, the reason for purchasing a new vehicle is reliability, commonly manifested in the factory warranty. Even knowing which models are trustworthy isn’t enough. You want protection. Making sure your Chrysler is covered with an extended warranty is a smart step toward avoiding expensive repairs later. Extended warranties are an investment in peace of mind that limits financial risk for the life of the warranty.

Though the average annual repair cost of a Chrysler is $608 – landing the popular brand in an above-average range for ownership costs – each model has its own tendencies for repair. Three of the most popular Chrysler models are the Sebring, Crossfire, and the Chrysler 300. To help you forecast the potential benefit of investing in a Chrysler extended warranty for your vehicle, our team has researched some common problems and gathered average repair prices:

Model Repair Cost Chrysler Sebring Window regulator replacement $659–$703 Chrysler Crossfire Suspension shock or strut replacement $514–$2,203 Chrysler 300 Alternator replacement $637–$692 Chrysler 300 Active suspension system control module replacement $725-$737

What’s In Your Chrysler Factory Warranty?

When you buy or lease a new Chrysler, your vehicle is automatically enrolled in and covered by the Mopar Factory Warranty. The factory warranty breakdown of coverage and perks includes:

3-year/36,000-mile Chrysler Basic Limited Warranty

Bumper-to-bumper warranty that provides comprehensive coverage for your vehicle

Towing to the nearest Chrysler dealership in the case of a breakdown

Covers the cost of repairing or replacing defects from workmanship or materials

5-year/60,000-mile Powertrain Limited Warranty

Covers transmission, engine, front-wheel drive, rear-wheel drive, all-wheel drive, four-wheel drive, and related parts

Provides free towing to the nearest dealership

Transferable to new owners if within coverage period

5-year/60,000-mile Roadside Assistance Service

Includes flat tire service, gas delivery, towing, battery jump assistance, lockout services, and more

5-year/unlimited-mile Corrosion/Rust-Through Warranty

Protects against defects in materials or workmanship resulting in rust perforation of the vehicle body

Not covered: Cosmetic or surface corrosion resulting from stone chips or scratches in the paint

Sheet metal panels covered for 3 years/unlimited miles

While this factory offering for new car customers does include a sweeping list of inclusions in the comprehensive warranty, the bumper-to-bumper and roadside assistance warranty durations are shorter than many other manufacturers in the industry, and – other than the classic towing and transferability – they carry relatively few benefits.

Chrysler Extended Warranty Options

Want more coverage than the basic factory warranty? Most people do. That’s why Mopar offers two options for extending coverage for relatively new models nearing expiration of the factory warranty: Maximum Care and Added Care Plus. We’ve done some homework for you and boiled down our findings to summarize each below.

Maximum Care

According to Mopar, the tagline for its most comprehensive Chrysler extended warranty is, “If it's mechanical, it's covered.” This mechanical protection warrants over 5,000 components, and allows consumers a variety of terms and deductibles:

Coverage up to 8 years/125,000 miles

Comprehensive coverage for over 5,000 critical components

Certified, factory-trained, expert technicians

$200, $100, or $0 deductible

Service at dealerships throughout North America

Some of the benefits included with the Maximum Care plan are car rental and towing allowance, roadside assistance, key fob repair/replacement, and trip interruption protection.

This service contract can provide additional protection for your brakes, engine, and more when your factory warranty expires. Take a look at a sampled list of covered and non-covered parts:

What's Covered What's Not -Engine -Transmission -Driveline -Steering -Electrical -Brakes (including ABS components) -Air Conditioning System -Body and Paint items -Maintenance Services -Brake Rotors and Drums -Glass, Plastic Lenses and Light Bulbs -Snowplows, Winches and Trailer Hitches -Tires and Wheels/Rims

New Chrysler vehicles covered by an original factory 5-year/60,000-mile Powertrain Warranty are eligible for a Maximum Care coverage plan within 36 months of the in-service date and 36,000 miles.

If your Chrysler had a previous owner, you can also find pre-owned coverage from Mopar. After an inspection of the vehicle, you can get protection for up to 10 model years prior to the current model year. Coverage varies based on existing warranty.

Added Care Plus

Extend your powertrain and component coverage on over 800 major components with Mopar’s Added Care Plus plan, available with a variety of terms and deductibles. Benefits to the plan includes a car rental allowance, towing, roadside assistance and trip interruption coverage.

New vehicles covered by a 5-year/60,000-mile or longer powertrain warranty are eligible within 36 months from the vehicle’s in-service date and 36,000 miles. For pre-owned vehicles, Added Care Plus coverage ranges from one to five years, with mileage intervals of 12,000, 15,000, or unlimited miles.

60,000 miles

75,000 miles

85,000 miles

100,000 miles

125,000 miles

150,000 miles

Depending on the plan you choose, deductibles can range from $200, $100, or $0 of the total cost of covered component repairs. Benefits include towing and roadside assistance, trip interruption protection, key fob repair/replacement, car rental allowance, and transfer of warranty ownership (with a fee). Not all plans are transferable.

Cost of Chrysler Extended Warranty Coverage

Typically, an extended car warranty can cost auto owners upward of several hundred dollars each year. As each policy and each vehicle is different, estimating a cost range – even within the same manufacturer – can be difficult. From our research on Chrysler extended warranty options, the range in price swings widely: Mopar customers will pay anywhere from $1,800 to $4,000 for their extra protection. The best way to get an accurate extended warranty estimate is to get a quote from the provider.

Doesn’t Chrysler Have A Lifetime Warranty?

For those of you scratching your head to recall that slip of a trivia fact about Chrysler’s lifetime warranty, you’re right. At least you used to be. Chrysler did offer a lifetime powertrain warranty that was almost the stuff of legend. The brand (and its sister brands) was the first and only automaker that offered a lifetime warranty with unlimited mileage. Coverage for vehicles under any of the Chrysler lifetime plans lasted as long as the purchaser of the plan owned it. Sadly, like most legends, it turned out to be too good to be true – or at least too good to last. As of 2009, Chrysler decided to no longer offer lifetime plans.

Genuine Mopar Vehicle Protection plans with lifetime coverage were offered at a Powertrain Care level – a plan no longer offered in Chrysler extended warranty option – and at the two coverage levels still provided by Mopar to Chrysler customers today: Maximum Care and Added Care Plus.

Is Chrysler’s Extended Warranty Worth it?

According to the experts at RepairPal, the average Chrysler visits a repair shop approximately 0.3 times a year for unscheduled repairs – which is a relatively low frequency in relation to all auto brands. The rub comes in when you consider the average severity of repair: across all Chrysler models, 13 percent of repairs are considered severe. An issue is considered severe if a repair costs three-times the average annual repair cost for all models. Taking into account the average annual repair cost of a Chrysler, a severe repair could cost over $1,800.

So, where are the options that aren’t going to cost you an arm and a leg and are going to last the life of your Chrysler? We recommend considering a third-party extended warranty provider.

Why Consider A Third-Party Extended Warranty Provider?

Purchasing an extended warranty from your Chrysler dealership isn’t the only option out there. It’s a big decision, and there are a lot of competitive third-party choices. Some of the many benefits to choosing one of these providers for your extended warranty are:

Competition among providers, resulting in lower costs for consumers

Freedom to choose your preferred repair location

Service plans separate from car payments

No interest charged on the plan

Coverage lasting longer than many manufacturer offerings

Coverage available anytime

When you’re looking to extend your Chrysler warranty, it’s important to not only consider the coverage you’re receiving, but also the comprehensiveness of the plan and the reputation of the provider. Of the 12 third-party competitors we compared in our research, one in particular rose to the very top: CARCHEX was deemed Best Overall.

