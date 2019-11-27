Advertiser Disclosure

Whether you are looking for a new GMC, thinking of purchasing one used, or currently own a GMC, protecting your investment (and your wallet) should be top of mind.

New GMC vehicles come with an industry-standard, no-deductible, bumper-to-bumper warranty that’s in effect for a period of 36 months or 36,000 miles, whichever comes first. In addition, GMC offers a limited 5-year or 60,000-mile powertrain warranty, as well as additional limited warranties and services detailed below.

In this article:

While this industry-standard warranty is comprehensive, it’s important to understand its limitations and other long-term ownership considerations so that you can protect yourself from unforeseen costs after the factory warranty expires.

Here are the best providers we recommend for your GMC vehicle:

Read on for a full breakdown of the GMC warranty and our recommendation for extended warranties. We’ll also fully explain the differences between GMC extended warranties offered at dealerships and those that can be purchased from reputable third parties.

GMC Warranty Coverage

GMC offers new car owners a fairly comprehensive factory warranty that provides financial security against unexpected repairs but only for the first few years of ownership.

New Vehicle Limited Warranty: GMC provides “bumper-to-bumper” comprehensive coverage for 3 years or 36,000 miles, whichever comes first. This means almost all of the vehicle is protected, with just a short list of exclusions.

GMC provides “bumper-to-bumper” comprehensive coverage for 3 years or 36,000 miles, whichever comes first. This means almost all of the vehicle is protected, with just a short list of exclusions. Powertrain Limited Warranty: This warranty covers powertrain components like the engine, transmission, and driveline for 5 years or 60,000 miles.

This warranty covers powertrain components like the engine, transmission, and driveline for 5 years or 60,000 miles. Corrosion Protection: GMC offers protection from elemental rust formation on sheet metal for a period of 3 years or 36,000 miles. This protection is designed to protect against rust from the outside moving inside.

GMC offers protection from elemental rust formation on sheet metal for a period of 3 years or 36,000 miles. This protection is designed to protect against rust from the outside moving inside. Rust-Through Protection: GMC offers protection from rust and corrosion on sheet metal that spread inside to outside for 6 years or 100,000 miles. This coverage does not include rust from road salts, etc.

GMC offers protection from rust and corrosion on sheet metal that spread inside to outside for 6 years or 100,000 miles. This coverage does not include rust from road salts, etc. Roadside Assistance: 24/7 roadside assistance is available throughout the 5-year/60,000-mile warranty period.

24/7 roadside assistance is available throughout the 5-year/60,000-mile warranty period. Courtesy Transportation: Whenever warranty repairs are needed, several transportation options and/or reimbursement of certain transportation expenses are available for your convenience.

What Isn’t Covered Under Your GMC Factory Warranty?

Although the GMC factory warranty is comprehensive for a short period of time, it’s important to know not everything is covered. Typically, a warranty is in place to cover defects in quality, assembly, or workmanship and not things beyond the control of GMC, such as:

Regular maintenance (oil, tire rotation, etc. )

Tire defects (Tire manufacturers have their own warranty.)

Damage caused by neglect

Accidents

Normal wear and tear items (brakes, tires, etc.)

Modern Car Systems Require Long-Term Protection

Modern vehicles are incredible machines that contain dozens and dozens of computer-controlled systems that are instrumental to the daily operation of a vehicle. Vehicles now stop themselves to avoid accidents, call for help when needed, and even allow users the ability to browse the internet while inside.

Beyond that, a vehicle’s central control system operates your vehicle’s entertainment systems, HVAC, and even (if so equipped) your vehicles heated or cooled seats. These systems are incredibly complex and incredibly expensive – leading to potentially hefty repair bills down the line if you don’t have proper coverage.

The respected publication Consumer Reports includes a section for “In-Vehicle Electronics” in its reliability studies and notes the continued staggering rise in complaints from consumers.

Why does this all matter? Well, when looking at the long-term investment you make when purchasing a vehicle, it’s important to consider all possible scenarios in order to protect your investment. A GMC extended warranty will provide extra peace of mind after your factory warranties expire and can cover all vehicle components and systems – not just the systems that move the car down the road.

According to J.D. Power, GMC ranks in the 22nd out of 32 in initial quality, placing it in the lower third of vehicle reliability amongst other manufacturers. Traditionally GMC has been known for its reliability and durability. However, in recent years, it has begun to slip in reliability ratings, especially amongst its popular SUV offerings.

Why We Recommend Getting An Extended Warranty

An extended warranty for your GMC truck or SUV comes with something almost invaluable: peace of mind. It’s your protection against having to budget for additional repairs on your daily driver after the warranty expires. In many cases, one or two repairs covered by an extended warranty can pay for the entire cost of the warranty.

According to RepairPal, here are some common repairs on GMC Vehicles:

Replace a transmission on a 2015 GMC Acadia is $4,503 to $4,589.

Replace a water pump on a 2014 GMC Sierra is $556 to $621.

Repair a head gasket on 2015 GMC Yukon is $968 to $2,659.

Remember those in-vehicle electronics mentioned earlier? Here the prices can become even more staggering. Take a look at 2015 GMC Yukon Infotainment System – the part alone is $1,395, and remember, it does not include installation, which will run an additional $250–$350.

Finding The Best Extended Warranty Provider

Whether you are ready to purchase a new or used GMC or already own a GMC, you have the option to purchase an extended warranty directly through a dealer or through reputable third parties. Word to the wise: caution must be taken, as not all warranties are created equal.

GMC offers extended protection through either its Extended Limited Warranty or the GMC Platinum Protection Plan. The Extended Limited Warranty is only available on new GMC vehicles, while the Platinum Protection Plan is available on new, used, and GMC vehicles.

GMC Extended Limited Warranty

GMC offers consumers the option of extending their “bumper-to-bumper” factory warranty during the new car purchase process through an Extended Limited Warranty.

Details include:

Offered on newly purchased GMC vehicles

Extension bumper-to-bumper coverage

Pushes coverage to 5 years/60,000 miles

Not available in California, Florida, Maine, or Minnesota

Pricing available only through dealer contact

Transferable

GMC Platinum Protection

GMC offers its customers a vehicle service contract administered by third-party company AMT Warranty Corp. This extended warranty can be purchased from a GMC dealer and broken up into monthly payments or paid for up front.

Details include:

Offered on new, used, and currently owned GMC Vehicles

The maximum length of term is 5 years/60,000 miles

Not quite bumper-to-bumper coverage

Deductible required to receive the repair services

Transferable

Silver-level coverage available (stated component coverage)

A key thing to keep in mind when looking at purchasing a GMC extended warranty through a dealership is how you will pay for it. Oftentimes, dealers will include the cost of such plans into the financing of the vehicle – meaning you’re paying interest. This interest can really add up over the course of the loan. Also, the GMC plans are limited in what they cover or the length of time that they cover your car.

GMC Platinum Protection Pricing

Pricing for GMC’s Platinum Protection Plan varies based on vehicle type, location, and coverage length.

We pulled a few pricing examples for a 2019 GMC Acadia with all-wheel drive in Nevada:

24 months/24,000 miles: $1,543

36 months/36,000 miles: $2,451

48 months/48,000 miles: $3,197

60 months/60,000 miles: $3,153

After our analysis of these factory plans, we believe that third-party companies like CARCHEX or CarShield offer owners much more customizable and comprehensive coverage choices. Since these companies are service contract brokers, they have access to several car warranty providers and can offer you a plan that fits into your budget while offering the protection to help ensure your peace of mind.

The Best Extended Warranty Protection For Your GMC

When we took a look at CARCHEX, we loved the number of options for customization throughout the five levels of tiered coverage plans. The plans range from comprehensive bumper-to-bumper coverage, right on down to the most basic components required to keep your car running smoothly.

CARCHEX has a highly reputable customer service department and has achieved a prestigious Better Business Bureau accreditation along with an A+ rating.

Purchasing an extended warranty through CARCHEX also comes with several other perks:

All CARCHEX plans allow you to select from more than 30,000 certified repair shops across the country. The company pays your claim up front, never forcing you to front the money for the repair

Every CARCHEX plan comes with 24/7 roadside assistance. This includes allowances for towing and rental cars, trip interruption services, gas delivery, and more.

CARCHEX prides itself on its customer-centric approach and will never hassle or use high-pressure tactics to force a decision. CARCHEX representatives are trained to consult potential customers, identifying and outlining the details of the best plan options for them based on their needs and their budget.

If you’re not happy with your CARCHEX plan, you can cancel within the first 30 days of purchase.

To learn more, call 877-253-0058 or visit the CARCHEX website and answer a few questions about your GMC vehicle for a free, customized quote.

Why Choose CarShield Extended Warranty Protection?

CarShield offers the type of flexibility that modern consumers demand and has proved to be an increasingly popular choice over the last 14 years. In fact, over one million consumers have trusted their car protection to CarShield. Its extended warranty plans span six levels of coverage, from comprehensive bumper-to-bumper coverage to coverage for basic powertrain components.

CarShield has an incredible number of online reviews from customers all over the country. Based on our own comprehensive research, here are a few of the perks:

Month-to-month contracts: Many of the company’s plans are month-to-month, making it much easier to work the warranty into your budget.

Many of the company’s plans are month-to-month, making it much easier to work the warranty into your budget. Claims paid directly to repair facilities: Like CARCHEX, CarShield pays claims directly to auto repair facilities, so there is no need for you to front your hard-earned cash.

Like CARCHEX, CarShield pays claims directly to auto repair facilities, so there is no need for you to front your hard-earned cash. 24/7 roadside assistance: Roadside assistance is available anytime, and many of the plans also offer rental car coverage and courtesy towing, as well.

Roadside assistance is available anytime, and many of the plans also offer rental car coverage and courtesy towing, as well. Coverage for high-tech components: CarShield offers additional security with its High Tech coverage. These plans protect your GMC’s state-of-the-art systems, including the engine control module and navigation, and electrical components like the factory audio, alternator, power window controls, and more.

To get a free quote from CarShield, call 800-563-2761 or go online.

Honorable Mentions: Third-Party Warranty Companies

Although we find CARCHEX and CarShield to be the best option for your extended GMC protection, several other providers also provide a worthy product. Get quotes from these providers as you’re comparing brands.