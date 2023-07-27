It's Thursday at Motor1.com, meaning The Test Car Happy Hour is happening at 2:30 PM Eastern (11:30 AM Pacific). We have editors living across the United States, and they all love talking about what we're driving. This show allows us to have a face-to-face digital car meetup every week. Plus, you can be our guest by chatting on Facebook, Twitter, or Youtube. Your comments automatically go into our streaming feed, where we can see, share, and respond to them.

If you're reading this after the stream, the audio version is available every Monday morning on all of the major podcast platforms. You can find us on Amazon Music, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and more.

This week we have Motor1.com Editor-in-Chief Seyth Miersma and Senior Editor Jeff Perez. They have quite a few vehicles to discuss.

Gallery: 2023 Dodge Hornet

40 Photos

Miersma has been behind the wheel of the new Dodge Hornet crossover. The model is available with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder making 265 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque. There's also a plug-in hybrid using a turbocharged 1.3-liter four-cylinder, making a total of 285 hp and 383 lb-ft and using a 15.5-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery.

He has also been riding the Haoqi Cheetah e-bike. It has a 48-volt, 25-amp-hour battery that provides up to 85 miles of range. The 750-watt motor provides 66.4 pound-feet (90 Newton-meters) of torque.

For something completely different, he's been driving a GMC Sierra Denali 2500, too. The big pickup combines a premium interior with lots of hauling ability.

Perez has two very different vehicles to discuss. One of them is the Toyota Highlander. The latest generation of the SUV debuted last year, packing a turbocharged 2.4-liter four-cylinder making 265 hp and 309 lb-ft.

He also drove the Audi S6 sport sedan. The model packs a twin-turbo 2.9-liter V6 making 444 hp and 442 lb-ft.

We hope you join the conversation and share your thoughts about these models. And, be ready to ask lots of questions to our hosts.