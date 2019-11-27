Advertiser Disclosure

If you are the proud owner of a Dodge vehicle, you might be wondering what kind of coverage is available to you. Extended warranties pick up where your factory warranty leaves off, so you have continued protection beyond the original term. The great news is, you don’t have to go to the Dodge dealership to get the coverage you desire.

In fact, many reputable third-party companies provide extended protection plans. We recently reviewed the most popular auto warranty companies, and the best options for your Dodge vehicle are below:

Without further ado, let’s dive into the reasons you might consider a Dodge extended warranty for your investment.

Why You Might Need A Dodge Extended Warranty

According to RepairPal, the average annual repair cost for a Dodge is $634. After the factory warranty expires, the owner is responsible for every repair performed without an extended warranty. While that might not seem like a big deal at $600 a year, consider what happens when something more significant breaks.

Here are a few of the repair costs you might face with a Dodge:

Model Repair Average Cost Dodge Ram 50 Powertrain control module replacement $637–$1,194 Dodge Intrepid HVAC air door actuator replacement $750–$903 Dodge Dart Wheel hub assembly replacement $619–$746 Dodge Ram 3500 Brake master cylinder replacement $261–$423 Dodge Ram 1500 Head gasket failure $898–$2,763

These figures aren’t even looking at major complications, such as the engine or transmission should they fail. The average engine replacement cost is between $600 and $2,500. If that’s not enough, a diesel engine can run up to $11,000. Are these bills that you can afford to pay? For most people, shelling out this kind of money all at once would put a significant strain on their financial situation.

To fully understand the options that are available to you, it’s imperative to start at the beginning. Let’s look at what the factory warranty covers first.

Dodge Factory Warranty

All new Dodge vehicles are covered by a Mopar factory warranty, which includes a bumper-to-bumper warranty and powertrain protection. Mopar is the organization that supplies all parts and customer care to Dodge and other brands within the Fiat Chrysler Automobile (FCA) umbrella.

Basic Limited Warranty (3 Years/36,000 Miles)

While this type of warranty is often referred to as bumper-to-bumper coverage, there are some exclusions listed in the contract. The warranty covers most parts and components of your vehicle, though.

Compared to other popular car brands, the three-year term length isn’t very long. Most expensive repairs will occur later in a car’s life, so it’s possible you won’t even use the warranty before it expires. Still, it’s nice to know you’re covered in the unlikely event of an early breakdown.

Powertrain Warranty (5 Years/60,000 Miles)

The powertrain warranty covers your vehicle’s most essential systems for two years longer than the Basic Limited Warranty. Coverage includes the following parts and components:

Transmission

Engine

Transfer case

Differentials

Axles

Drive shafts

Dodge Extended Warranty

Along with factory coverage, Dodge owners have access to several Mopar Vehicle Protection plans that can protect vehicles in the long run. Here’s a closer look at the plans:

Maximum Care (Up to 8 Years/150,000 Miles) This plan covers more than 5,000 of your vehicle’s components with a $0, $100, or $200 deductible. It includes rental car coverage, towing services, roadside assistance, and trip interruption protection. Added Care Plus (Up to 8 Years/150,000 Miles) This plan covers more than 800 components with a $0, $100, or $200 deductible. You still enjoy rental car coverage, towing services, roadside assistance, and trip interruption protection.

If you want to purchase a Dodge extended warranty, you must do so within 4 years or 48,000 miles into the factory warranty. If you wait more than a year, you will also pay extra fees. The dealer will allow you to purchase the extended warranty with up to eight years of coverage. Most of the time, this eight-year period starts from the original purchase date. That means if you decide to add the coverage when the Dodge is three years old, you will only receive five years of protection.

With a Mopar Vehicle Protection plan, you have to use the dealership for all of your repairs. On the bright side, MVP plans are honored at all FCA dealers, not just Dodge dealers.

The Benefits Of Third-Party Protection

If you want some flexibility in protection for your Dodge vehicle, it makes sense to consider purchasing a warranty from a third-party company. You receive fewer restrictions and can generally expect the following benefits:

Your Choice of Mechanic : The majority of third-party warranty companies allow you to pick from an extensive network of repair shops. When you need repairs and maintenance, you can select the mechanic you feel comfortable with. You don’t have to take your Dodge to the dealer.

: The majority of third-party warranty companies allow you to pick from an extensive network of repair shops. When you need repairs and maintenance, you can select the mechanic you feel comfortable with. You don’t have to take your Dodge to the dealer. Flexible Terms : You don’t need to purchase the plan within a strict time frame. In fact, there are some plans specifically designed for higher mileage vehicles.

: You don’t need to purchase the plan within a strict time frame. In fact, there are some plans specifically designed for higher mileage vehicles. Affordable Premiums : With all of the plan and coverage options available to you, it’s simple to find the right provider for your budget. You can also select a deductible that you feel comfortable with.

: With all of the plan and coverage options available to you, it’s simple to find the right provider for your budget. You can also select a deductible that you feel comfortable with. Additional Perks: Like MVP plans, many third-party warranty contracts feature extras such as free towing and rental car reimbursement.

Best Providers For Dodge Extended Protection

As you evaluate options for your Dodge, consider some of our top choices for extended protection. We reviewed the industry’s most popular providers for company reputation, coverage levels, and customer service and found the following providers to be top-of-the-line.

CARCHEX

We named CARCHEX the Best Overall provider, and we’ve done a complete review if you want to dig deep with the third-party broker. For now, let’s just touch base on the information you need to know.

CARCHEX has an A+ rating and accreditation from the Better Business Bureau (BBB). Because CARCHEX is a broker, its plans come from a variety of warranty administrators. This means you have access to competitive rates, and with the ability to personalize your plan, you’re only paying for the coverage you want.

Here’s a closer look at the plans:

Titanium : CARCHEX’s highest level of coverage equates to a bumper-to-bumper warranty with terms up to 10 years. There is a short list of exclusions.

: CARCHEX’s highest level of coverage equates to a bumper-to-bumper warranty with terms up to 10 years. There is a short list of exclusions. Platinum : The Platinum plan provides coverage for hundreds of components. You can choose from five- to ten-year terms.

: The Platinum plan provides coverage for hundreds of components. You can choose from five- to ten-year terms. Gold : All of the major systems are covered with this plan. The coverage lasts from five to ten years, and it is a great choice for vehicles with 60,000 miles or more.

: All of the major systems are covered with this plan. The coverage lasts from five to ten years, and it is a great choice for vehicles with 60,000 miles or more. Silver : It’s more than the typical powertrain care, but also covers air conditioning, electrical, and the fuel system.

: It’s more than the typical powertrain care, but also covers air conditioning, electrical, and the fuel system. Bronze: Choose a five- or six-year term to cover all of the major systems of your Dodge. This is the recommended option for vehicles with more than 150,000 miles.

Each plan features exclusive benefits such as 24/7 roadside assistance and rental car reimbursement. If you ever need to take your car in for repairs, you have access to more than 30,000 licensed repair facilities nationwide.

Get a free quote from CARCHEX by calling 877-253-0058 or visiting its website.

CarShield

Many consumers struggle to choose between CARCHEX and CarShield, but the truth is that they both have robust plans. With CarShield, there are six plans to select from, although the Specialty tier is designed for motorcycles and all-terrain vehicles.

When it comes to extended protection for your Dodge, choose from the following plans:

New Car Diamond : This plan covers the entire vehicle with bumper-to-bumper protection.

: This plan covers the entire vehicle with bumper-to-bumper protection. Platinum : The Platinum plan is designed for high-mileage vehicles.

: The Platinum plan is designed for high-mileage vehicles. Gold : Otherwise known as the powertrain plus plan, it covers the powertrain and additional components, such as the fuel system, alternator, and air conditioning.

: Otherwise known as the powertrain plus plan, it covers the powertrain and additional components, such as the fuel system, alternator, and air conditioning. Silver : The Silver plan is the least expensive option for powertrain coverage.

: The Silver plan is the least expensive option for powertrain coverage. High Tech: This specialty plan covers Dodge’s advanced technology, including the power windows, audio system, and more.

The only notable difference between the two companies is that CarShield struggles to maintain high customer satisfaction scores. It seems the reason for its lower BBB rating is mainly due to the lack of communication about coverage. To alleviate this, you should read all of your coverage information carefully to understand what is and isn’t included in your warranty.

Get a free quote from CarShield by calling 800-563-2761 or visiting the website.

Endurance

If you want to cover your Dodge with a direct provider, Endurance might work best for you. The company has more than ten years in the industry and administers all of its plans directly. This setup removes the middleman from the equation.

The company provides five levels of coverage, including:

Supreme : Bumper-to-bumper protection

: Bumper-to-bumper protection Superior : Covers hundreds of parts

: Covers hundreds of parts Secure Plus : Powertrain coverage plus protection for your steering, brakes, and electrical

: Powertrain coverage plus protection for your steering, brakes, and electrical Secure : Affordable coverage for vital components

: Affordable coverage for vital components Select Premier: Powertrain warranty for older vehicles

With an Endurance plan, you also receive ID theft protection, free tire repair or replacement, and a one-year Endurance Elite Membership. The membership comes with 24/7 roadside assistance, key fob replacement, and repair financing.

For a free quote, Call Endurance at 855-465-2715 or visit the website.

autopom!

We awarded autopom! the Best Quotes and Claims Process because of its exceptional customer service. The company has an A+ BBB rating, so you know you can have peace of mind with its plans. When you reach out for a quote, you will receive a detailed report including information about your coverage, term length, down payment, waiting period, and deductible.

You can choose from four customizable plans, with some contracts only available in California.

Exclusionary : Comprehensive coverage up to eight years

: Comprehensive coverage up to eight years High-Level : Cost-effective plan for major systems

: Cost-effective plan for major systems Mid-Level : Protects major systems in high-mileage vehicles

: Protects major systems in high-mileage vehicles Powertrain-Plus: Powertrain coverage and protection for your electrical system, fuel system, and air conditioning

For a free quote, call autopom! at 888-504-4058 or visit the website.

Getting The Best Price On A Dodge Extended Warranty

When it comes to figuring out what the plans offer, you need to perform due diligence. You should make sure that an extended warranty is worth what you pay for it. That’s why you only want the plan that suits your vehicle’s specific needs.

While we agree it’s important to find a low price for a Dodge extended warranty, that can’t be the only criteria you use to pick the provider. Sometimes, the lowest cost also means poor coverage, so you want to factor that into the equation.

We encourage you to reach out to several third-party companies to get quotes. You can then evaluate coverage side by side to determine which plan is right for you.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much does an extended warranty cost?

The cost depends on several factors, including what plan you choose and the make, model, and year of your vehicle. Third-party providers may have more competitive prices than Mopar for extended warranties. The only way to know with either is to get a quote. There’s no obligation, so you have nothing to lose.

Does Dodge offer a lifetime warranty?

There used to be a lifetime warranty option from Mopar, but that doesn’t exist any longer. Now, the longest the company provides coverage is up to 12 years or 160,000 miles.

Is a Dodge extended warranty transferable?

Make sure you check the terms of your vehicle service contract, as each company handles this differently. For example, CARCHEX allows you to transfer a warranty for a $50 fee. This is a great selling point if you ever decide to sell your car.





