If we're completely honest, we've seen barn finds in worse shape than this 1970 Dodge Challenger T/A. That's saying something about the passion of auto enthusiasts these days, because this particular Challenger needs a lot of help. There's no engine, no interior, and rust is prevalent throughout the floor. But, it's a rare Challenger T/A, and after nearly half a century parked outside, it's getting saved.

This marvelous Mopar discovery comes from Auto Archeology on YouTube, and it's not the first Dodge rescue we've seen from this channel. The Challenger T/A is very special among them, as it was a single-year trim aimed at Trans Am road racing. Along with the 1970 Plymouth AAR 'Cuda, it featured four-wheel disc brakes at a time when many American cars still had drums all the way around. Its specially tuned suspension included sway bars, and under the hood was not a massive Hemi, but a smaller 340 cubic-inch "Six Pack" V8, so named because of the three two-barrel carburetors feeding the engine.

This one is certainly in rough shape, but there's light at the end of the tunnel. For starters, the original engine block and many of its parts were stored near the car. The original rally wheels were also kept nearby, along with some other key body parts. And though it's been sitting for decades, it was at least stashed under a canopy so it didn't completely rot away. The video opens with a tour of the car as it was found, and then jumps to it being loaded onto a trailer.

The story doesn't end there, however.

The second half of the video shows the Challenger slowly coming back to life, at least on the outside. It's at this point where the severity of the rust is fully realized, as the muscle car gets all new floors for the interior and the trunk. More metalwork is seen in other spots, and a new black vinyl top is installed. Unfortunately, the video doesn't show the completed car. But we're promised a future follow-up that chronicles the green machine's return to the road.

Only 2,399 Challenger T/As were made in 1970, and it was the only year in the classic muscle car era to see the special trim.