The Dodge Charger Hellcat Redeye is a four-door muscle car that comes from the factory with a supercharged 6.2-liter V8 making 797 horsepower and 707 pound-feet of torque. The official specs say it can hit 60 miles per hour in 3.6 seconds and a top speed of 203 mph. That amount of potent performance would be plenty for most people, but not this owner. His car, wearing an ironic Slowly license plate, makes an estimated 1,800 hp.

First, take a moment to listen to how this Charger sounds at idle. The noise sounds like the opening to Van Halen's "Hot For Teacher." The rumbly cacophony actually makes it hard to hear the owner during the interview, but the sound gets the message across that this is a devilish Dodge.

The build looks clean under the hood. The turbos are behind the engine, and the exhaust comes straight off them. The pipes exit just ahead of the front wheels on each side.

The video includes dyno graphs showing the car making 1,639 hp and 1,519.2 lb-ft at the wheels. However, this figure is a misnomer. The car was having a powertrain control module issue at the time that limited how much the engine could rev. With this issue fixed, the max output probably increased to around 1,800 hp, according to the owner.

We also get to see this Charger doing one-third-mile top-speed runs at Pocono Raceway. The vehicle set a new record for Chargers there by reaching 183 miles per hour. It's the first time for this model to go over 180 mph on this course.

The owner is happy with the results but complains about traction issues. It's hard to put down around 1,800 hp on a cold track. In the onboard footage, you can see the tail get loose during the run. On a warmer day when the tires might get a better grip, even higher speeds seem possible.