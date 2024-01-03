Welcome to 2024 and the third year of Rambling About Cars. Join us live at 7:30 pm Eastern on Motor1's social channels where you can chat with us live during the podcast. And with a new year comes many new (and a few old) things to discuss.

We're just a few days into the new year but it's safe to say one of the biggest debuts to come will be the 2025 Dodge Charger. It's been nearly a year and a half since the Charger Daytona SRT EV concept debuted, previewing the electric future for the storied model. But will it be an all-electric affair? There's a mix of confirmed information and rumors surrounding this car, and we're going to spend some time going over everything we know thus far.

We're also starting 2024 with a look at yet another Toyota clocking enough miles for two round-trip drives to the Moon. The owner of this 2014 Tundra SR5 just passed 900,000 miles, but it's not unfamiliar territory for the Tundra or its owner. He previously took a 2007 Tundra to one million miles, accomplished with surprisingly little maintenance work considering the use.

Speaking of surprises, it seems record-high new-car prices aren't keeping people away from dealer showrooms. With many automakers reporting year-end sales for 2023, the news is largely positive with many companies reporting double-digit year-over-year increases. We'll talk about this and focus on a few interesting stats that stand out among the rest.

And we can't have all work with no play, so prepare yourselves for a weird Suzuki going to this year's Tokyo Auto Salon. And we literally play with Stompers – battery-powered tiny monster trucks that blitzed the 1980s toy scene and then disappeared as quickly as they arrived. You don't want to miss the fun.

Be sure to jump onto Motor1's socials at 7:30 PM EST and join in on the discussion. We'll see you online.