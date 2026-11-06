Toyota Raises RAV4 Prices For 2027 As Woodland Gets A Suspension Upgrade

Toyota is making America's best-selling crossover a little tougher and a little more expensive at the same time. The automaker confirmed 2027 RAV4 pricing and specs on November 5, and the headline change sits with the Woodland trim's new suspension hardware.

Every 2027 RAV4 buyer pays more than they did last year, hybrid and plug-in hybrid alike. But the Woodland grade is where the money buys something new: taller ground clearance, revised suspension parts, and a tow hitch aimed at buyers who leave pavement on purpose.

Pricing And When It Arrives

2027 Toyota RAV4 PHEV Woodland Everest Photo by: Toyota

The 2027 Toyota RAV4 hybrid now starts at $33,895 including a $1,595 destination charge, a $400 increase over last year's base price before fees. The plug-in hybrid opens at $43,695 including destination, a $600 bump at the entry point according to Toyota's latest pricing breakdown.

Destination itself climbed $145 from 2026, so the real-world jump on a base hybrid comes closer to $545 once delivery is added in. That stacks with trim-level increases: the Woodland hybrid now carries an MSRP of $40,655 including destination, which reflects both the higher base prices and the new off-road hardware.

All-wheel drive got pricier too. The option on front-drive hybrid trims now runs $1,600, up from $1,400 for 2026, a change buyers comparing the RAV4 against the previous year's RAV4 pricing will want to factor into any trim comparison.

Toyota says regular hybrid models reach dealers before the end of 2026, while the updated plug-in hybrids follow early in 2027. That timing gap mirrors last year's rollout, and it means Woodland PHEV shoppers specifically will wait longer than hybrid buyers for the new suspension hardware.

Gallery: 2027 Toyota RAV4 53 Source: Toyota

What The Woodland Trim Adds For Off-Road Driving

The Woodland's ground clearance rises to 9.1 inches, up from 8.1 inches on other RAV4 grades (excluding the GR Sport), thanks to revised springs, shocks, and jounce bumpers. That extra inch puts the compact crossover in the same conversation as the lifted Grand Highlander Woodland for buyers who want more clearance from a family vehicle.

The trim also gets a chunkier front bumper, a truck-inspired grille, 18-inch wheels wrapped in all-terrain tires, Rigid Industries LED fog lights, and a tow hitch. None of it turns the RAV4 into a rock crawler, but it is a clear step up from cosmetic badges and decals.

What do you think?

AWD models across the lineup also gain Toyota's Multi-Terrain Select system, which replaces the old Trail mode and builds on the RAV4's drive mode selector that debuted recently. Snow mode moves into that same button cluster for 2027, consolidating controls that used to be split across two separate switches.

The capability gains come with a mileage cost on the PHEV side. The Woodland plug-in hybrid is rated at 37 mpg combined with 46 miles of electric range, down from last year's 49-mile figure, while the SE PHEV still tops the lineup at 52 miles thanks to its lighter, less off-road-focused setup.

Source: Toyota

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