Someone Caught This SUV Testing In Moab. What Is It?

Photos of a mysterious development vehicle are stumping Reddit right now.

Reddit user CapnDangerPony posted two photos to the subreddit r/whatisthiscar that show an awkward test vehicle hitting the trails of Moab. It looks unlike any vehicle on sale today, making it incredibly difficult to identify.

The high-riding off-road vehicle looks stubby, with one commenter suggesting it looks a lot like the Isuzu VehiCross. There are some similarities, but it is difficult to determine the SUV’s actual design underneath the camouflage and cladding.

The hood appears to have cladding to distort its shape. At the back, camouflage tries, and fails, to hide what could be a roof spoiler and other aerodynamic bits. The photos also show the SUV with rounded rear proportions.

What Could It Be?

Without more photos, it is impossible to determine who this vehicle belongs to. The only outward indication could be the wheels, which look quite distinct.

They look somewhat similar to the wheels Ford offered on the Bronco Sinister Bronze package, with tweaked styling. They closely resemble the Bronco Everglades wheels, but with a thicker outer lip. Some commenters even brought up the European Everest.

User u/PreparationSuper1113 noted a few interesting details: "I'm thinking maybe they're bringing the Ford Everest to the USA... The step angle of the windshield, shape of the passenger window, and 6 luggage wheels are leading me there."

It doesn't appear the wheels in the photo have the same lip as the Bronco, but the angle and photo quality could distort what is on the vehicle. The wheel is also similar to the one Jeep offers on the Wrangler Willys '41 Edition, but with one less spoke and opening.

What Else Do We See?

The test vehicle, which could be a cobbled-together development mule with an assortment of body panels from different models, has incredibly short overhangs and plenty of ground clearance. The front and rear wheel arches don’t line up with the wheels, and it just looks awkward.

What do you think?

The SUV looks sleeker than the off-road SUVs on sale today, with a raked windshield and rounded front-end elements. The rear door looks impossibly narrow for a modern vehicle.

It also looks like it is an electric vehicle. There is no visible tailpipe, and the bottom looks really flat, like there is a battery tray.

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