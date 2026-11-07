Lego Has Competition. Hot Wheels Expands Its Brick Shop With New Buildable Sports Cars

Mattel is giving Hot Wheels collectors another reason to spend their money. Its new Brick Shop Racer Series turns six familiar cars into miniature building sets, blending the appeal of traditional die-cast models with the satisfaction of building something yourself. Best of all, they won't break the bank, with prices starting at just $4.99.

The new collection sticks to the familiar 1:64 scale that has defined Hot Wheels for nearly 60 years. That means the finished models will be roughly the same size as conventional Hot Wheels cars, making them easy to add to an existing collection. Mattel plans to launch the first six models in January, with the lineup expanding to 20 collectible vehicles by the end of next year.

The opening lineup covers a fairly broad range of automotive tastes. Buyers can build a 2024 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, a 2018 Audi TT RS, a Maserati MCPura, a 1991 Acura NSX, and a 1999 Honda S2000. There's also a Hot Wheels original: the familiar Bone Shaker, complete with its distinctive hot rod styling.

2018 Audi TT RS Mattel Brick Shop Hot Wheels Photo by: Mattel

These Are More Than Just Display Pieces

Each model has 27 to 29 pieces, depending on the vehicle. The Chevy, Honda, Audi, and Acura each require 29 pieces, while the Maserati is the simplest of the bunch at 27. As for the Bone Shaker, it comes with 28.

These aren't just static brick-built models, either. Mattel has equipped each vehicle with a metal base plate, functional metal axles, rolling wheels, and rubber-esque tires. Specialized pieces help recreate the distinctive silhouettes of the original cars, while smooth resin bricks click together for relatively straightforward assembly. The sets include step-by-step instructions and suit children aged six and up.

The $4.99 suggested retail price makes the Racer Series considerably more accessible than some of the larger Mattel Brick Shop creations. The company launched the Brick Shop range last year, offering more elaborate and customizable building sets inspired by automotive brands and other popular franchises.

Mattel Brick Shop 1:64 scale cars 8 Source: Mattel

More Cars Are Planned For 2027

Bringing that concept down to the traditional Hot Wheels scale opens the door to a different audience. Younger enthusiasts get an approachable introduction to building models, while longtime collectors have another way to add familiar nameplates to their shelves.

Mattel isn't stopping at the initial six vehicles. The company plans to grow the collection to 20 models by the end of 2027, though it hasn't identified the additional vehicles yet. That could be good news for collectors hoping to see more automotive icons represented in brick form.

Mattel Wants A Bigger Slice Of Lego's Market

Mattel already has more elaborate automotive sets, with models built at scales such as 1:12, 1:16, and 1:32. By expanding into smaller, more affordable 1:64 creations, Mattel is broadening the range's appeal and taking its fight to Lego on another front. The Danish company has long dominated the construction-toy market, but Mattel clearly wants a bigger piece of that lucrative business by leveraging one of its strongest assets: the Hot Wheels brand.

Given how quickly a conventional Hot Wheels collection can grow, another inexpensive format to collect could be hard to resist. Mattel has always thrived on making desirable cars accessible to just about everyone, regardless of age or budget.

What do you think?

Now, it's applying that same philosophy to the building-block world. Rather than asking buyers to commit to an expensive, time-consuming project, the Racer Series offers an inexpensive entry point that could encourage casual fans to pick up one model and eventually work their way through the entire collection.

The move also allows Mattel to capitalize on the crossover between two popular hobbies. Hot Wheels collectors aren't necessarily traditional building-set enthusiasts, but the familiar licensed vehicles could tempt them to try brick construction. Conversely, Lego fans who enjoy automotive sets now have another brand competing for their attention.

Source: Mattel

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