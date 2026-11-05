GM Recalls 67,000 Chevy Blazer EVs And Cadillac Lyriqs Over Dangerous Brake Issue

General Motors is recalling 67,380 Chevrolet Blazer EVs and Cadillac Lyriqs, Vistiqs, and Celestiqs over a software defect that can briefly kill the brakes. The flaw surfaces during a specific low-speed maneuver, not under normal driving.

Only certain configurations are affected, and GM has already filed its fix with regulators. Owners can check their own vehicle identification number right now to see if it is on the list, well before letters go out.

Which Blazer EV And Cadillac Models Made The List

2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV SS

The recall hits the Blazer EV's SS and Police Pursuit Vehicle trims specifically. Four-wheel-drive Lyriqs are included, but two-wheel-drive versions of Cadillac's electric crossover are not affected.

Cadillac's Lyriq numbers break down by year: 474 from 2023, 22,819 from 2024, 11,926 from 2025, 9,322 from 2026, and 44 early 2027 units. The three-row Vistiq adds 13,627 from 2026 and 5,175 from 2027, while the flagship Celestiq contributes just 51 cars from 2025 and 31 from 2026.

Owners do not have to wait for a letter to find out if their car qualifies. NHTSA's site lets anyone search a VIN directly, and GM's own notification will not go out until December 14, so checking now saves weeks of wondering.

How The Braking Glitch Happens

2024 Cadillac Lyriq

The defect only shows up in a narrow scenario: light braking at low speed, mid-turn, right as the car hits a bump or dip, like the lip at the end of a driveway. According to the NHTSA recall report, that combination can cause "a momentary release and reapplication of the brakes" that "may cause the software's slip calculation to misinterpret wheel movement."

When that happens, the system briefly miscalculates how fast the wheels are actually turning relative to the road. Brake pressure drops for a moment before the software sorts itself out, and GM says normal brake function should return on the next brake press.

This is not the automaker's first run at this exact problem. GM recalled 21,469 all-wheel-drive Lyriqs for a similar issue back in 2024, but the new filing confirms those same vehicles still need the latest software to fully close the gap.

What do you think?

The remedy itself costs nothing. Owners who have opted into over-the-air updates will get the fix pushed automatically, while everyone else needs a dealership visit, and NHTSA's recall lookup tool confirms that repairs are always free at the manufacturer's dealership.

Those following GM's broader pattern of brake-related issues can also look at the ongoing GM brake failure probe covering over a million additional vehicles, a separate investigation from this software recall.

Source: NHTSA

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