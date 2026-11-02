Cadillac’s Blacked-Out Escalade Is Limited To Just 20 SUVs
Matte XPEL Stealth film contrasts with gloss-black trim on the Escalade Sport, creating a Japan-only Noir Edition limited to 20 units.
Cadillac is giving its flagship SUV a two-tone paint job that American buyers will not get anywhere near. General Motors Japan put the Escalade Noir Edition on sale October 29, pairing matte paint-protection film with gloss-black trim across a run of just 20 trucks.
The special model is based on the Escalade Sport and sells exclusively through Cadillac's dealer network in Japan. Pricing is ¥21,000,000, or roughly $133,000 at current exchange rates, with availability limited to those 20 units.
The Key Differences
Cadillac Escalade Noir Edition
The Noir Edition skips the usual approach of wrapping an entire vehicle in one matte or gloss finish. Instead, Cadillac applies XPEL's Stealth paint-protection film to the hood, body sides and rear liftgate only. It's a matte product the company markets as scratch-resistant and easy to maintain.
Everywhere else, gloss black takes over. The front grille surround and lower body panels keep their shine. The mirrors, roof and window frames go untouched by the film entirely, so matte and gloss surfaces play off each other across the black paint.
The blacked-out treatment extends to a new set of 22-inch wheels, an 18-spoke design finished in what Cadillac calls After Midnight. Power still comes from the familiar 6.2-liter V8 engine with a 10-speed automatic transmission and selectable four-wheel drive, matching the hardware GM Japan lists for the Escalade Sport base vehicle.
Inside, buyers get a Jet Black cabin finished with Noir Edition-specific touches: a passenger-side ornament badge and floor mats carrying the edition's nameplate alongside silver piping. The SUV's 55-inch curved LED display, standard on the Escalade Sport, remains the dominant feature of the dashboard.
Price and 20-Unit Production Run
Cadillac Escalade Noir Edition
Only 20 examples of the Noir Edition will reach customers. Cadillac has used that kind of scarcity before with Japan-only runs tied to the Escalade lineup, much like the brand's numbered Escalade V 125th Anniversary Collector Series for the United States and Canada.
GM Japan calls the contrast between the matte XPEL film and gloss-black trim the core of the design. The automaker says the combination emphasizes the Escalade's imposing presence while adding a sense of strength and beauty to the truck.
Nothing in Cadillac's announcement points to a wider release. The Noir Edition was built and priced specifically for Japanese dealers, with no mention of the treatment migrating to American showrooms, even as Cadillac keeps spinning off Escalade variants like the limited anniversary series and other tuner-style specials.
For Japanese buyers, the Noir Edition's factory-applied paint-protection film also means easier cleaning and added defense against stone chips and UV damage, with the work handled by XPEL Japan's own technicians before delivery.
Source: Cadillac
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