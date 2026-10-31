Woman Gets A ‘Tire Low’ Warning Light On Her Ford. Then She Fills All 4 To Over 65 PSI

A construction worker’s Ford Super Duty kept warning her a tire was low on air. So she filled all of them to 66 and 71 psi — and kept getting the same warning. Commenters were sure she was about to blow them up. But then she checked the sticker on her door.

corn.struction (@corn.struction), whose TikTok channel covers her truck and her carpentry work, posted the video which has so far been viewed more than 778,300 times. “Can someone please explain this to me?” she asks. “I put air in my tires, but it’s still giving me the tire low.”

The dash shows “Tire Low” with 67 and 66 psi up front and 71 and 69 psi at the back, and the left rear tire, the one at 71, lit up in orange. That’s what confused her: “But that one is less lower than that one,” she says. “Make it make sense.”

Did She Drastically Overfill Her Tires?

“Are you trying to blow up your tires,” asked youwillneverbe_happy, a comment that drew more than 21,600 likes. soooperpooper offered some bad advice, and received more than 13,600 likes: “You have to get them to 100%.” Others told her to let air out.

Four days later, she posted an update. “Oh, your truck’s gonna blow up. Check the door,” she says, before showing the tire and loading label on her doorjamb. It shows a cold pressure of 60 psi front and 80 psi rear. Her rear tires weren’t overinflated; they were about 10 psi under.

“Big trucks take a lot of tire pressure. My truck’s recommended air pressure is 80 PSI,” wrote travisp2001. “Please refer to this LT placard before saying it’s too much psi,” wrote 2gfuller.

Gallery: 2027 Ford Super Duty Proud To Honor Package 5 Source: Ford

Why The Light Stayed On

Ford’s system “activates a warning light if it detects significant underinflation in any of the tires, excluding the spare,” the company says, and drivers should “inflate them to the Ford-recommended tire pressure.” It adds that the system “is not a substitute for manually checking tire pressures.”

The federal rule sets only a floor. A tire pressure monitor must light up when a tire falls to “25 percent below the vehicle manufacturer’s recommended cold inflation pressure,” and keep it lit “as long as the pressure” stays there. On an 80 psi rear tire, that floor is 60 psi. Her truck reported the left rear tire was at 71.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration tells drivers to find the recommended pressure on the label on the driver’s door edge or post, and adds: “Remember, the correct pressure for your tire is what the vehicle manufacturer has listed, NOT what is listed on the tire itself.”

Commenters who said they own similar trucks explained further. “The light comes on for low tire pressure. It stays on until you air it back up to 80 psi. It doesn’t care what other tires are doing or if they’re lower,” wrote ryansmithme, who said they have the same truck. That would explain why the 71 psi tire continued displaying the low tire warning while its 69 psi neighbor didn’t. texas4426 described the same thing: once a tire trips the warning, it has to come back up to its manufacturer recommended pressure before the light clears.

“Check The Door”

Not everyone came around. “Your tires are dangerously overinflated,” wrote peterthepilgrim, who thought the issue may lie with a faulty sensor. Others suggested resetting the system or driving a few miles. coldpiqgbgd pointed out that load range E tires running 60 to 80 psi are “very common on 1500 series trucks” too.

What do you think?

Her caption asked the question: “Why broken.” The answer, according to her doorjamb, was 9 to 11 more psi in each rear tire.

Motor1 reached out to corn.struction via TikTok direct message for comment. We’ll be sure to update this if she responds.

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