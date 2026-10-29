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2027 Jeep Compass Gets A Price Hike As Standard Features Improve

New adaptive cruise control on base trims and a cheaper Limited Altitude reshape how the 2027 Jeep Compass targets value-focused buyers.

2027 Jeep Compass Trailhawk in Hydro Blue Pearl
Photo by: Jeep
Brian Potter Brian Potter
By: Brian Potter
at 7:27am ET
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Jeep's cheapest model just got a little less cheap. The 2027 Compass now starts at $31,985 including a $1,995 destination charge, and orders are open at dealers now.

The base Latitude and Latitude Altitude trims pick up standard adaptive cruise control for the first time, closing a gap that has dogged the Compass lineup for years. Higher trims get their own equipment bumps. One of them got cheaper.

Pricing Starts Just Under $32,000

2027 Jeep Compass Limited Altitude in Red Hot Pearl ´

2027 Jeep Compass Limited Altitude in Red Hot Pearl

Photo by: Jeep

The new base price works out to $31,985 with destination included. That pushes the Compass into the same price territory as compact SUVs that also now clear $30,000 for 2027.

Further up the lineup, the Limited trim starts at $36,145. The Trailhawk, Jeep's off-road-focused variant with the Trail Rated badge, opens at $36,645. Both numbers fit a pattern that's become familiar as the cheapest Jeep models climb for a second straight model year.

The Limited Altitude is the outlier here, and it is the one number worth remembering. It starts at $37,140, which is $1,005 less than Jeep charged for the same trim in 2026. Jeep says that trim is now just a $995 premium over the standard Limited, a gap the brand is clearly trying to make easier to justify.

Adaptive Cruise Control Added As Standard

2027 Jeep Compass Interior

2027 Jeep Compass Interior

Photo by: Jeep

Beyond the base trims gaining adaptive cruise control, Jeep is adding a wireless charging pad and second-row USB ports as standard equipment on Limited, Limited Altitude and Trailhawk. Those were optional or unavailable on last year's equivalent trims.

An optional Premium Lighting Group brings LED headlights, taillights and fog lights to those same three trims. A Driver Assist Package adds a 360-degree camera and a universal garage door opener.

Every 2027 Compass keeps the standard turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder, rated at 200 horsepower and 221 pound-feet of torque. Jeep cites best-in-class standard horsepower, torque and maximum towing rather than a specific tow rating.

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Jeep is also rolling out four late-availability colors this year: Ghost, Copper Shino, Goldilocks and a shade simply called '41. All four join the existing palette, giving 2027 buyers more choice than the 2026 model offered.

This model year carries extra weight for Jeep, since 2027 marks the Compass nameplate's 20th anniversary. Stellantis also plans a future new Compass on a different platform, but it has not confirmed powertrains or a detailed timeline beyond that.

More 2027 Pricing:

2027 Kia EV9 Pricing Revealed, With More Torque And Standard Upgrades
2027 Toyota Crown Signia Adds Tech Without Changing Its Formula
Ford's Electric Mustang Gets Cheaper And More Rugged For 2027
The Nissan Altima Lives To See 2027. But It Costs More

Source: Jeep

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