2027 Jeep Compass Gets A Price Hike As Standard Features Improve

Jeep's cheapest model just got a little less cheap. The 2027 Compass now starts at $31,985 including a $1,995 destination charge, and orders are open at dealers now.

The base Latitude and Latitude Altitude trims pick up standard adaptive cruise control for the first time, closing a gap that has dogged the Compass lineup for years. Higher trims get their own equipment bumps. One of them got cheaper.

Pricing Starts Just Under $32,000

2027 Jeep Compass Limited Altitude in Red Hot Pearl Photo by: Jeep

The new base price works out to $31,985 with destination included. That pushes the Compass into the same price territory as compact SUVs that also now clear $30,000 for 2027.

Further up the lineup, the Limited trim starts at $36,145. The Trailhawk, Jeep's off-road-focused variant with the Trail Rated badge, opens at $36,645. Both numbers fit a pattern that's become familiar as the cheapest Jeep models climb for a second straight model year.

The Limited Altitude is the outlier here, and it is the one number worth remembering. It starts at $37,140, which is $1,005 less than Jeep charged for the same trim in 2026. Jeep says that trim is now just a $995 premium over the standard Limited, a gap the brand is clearly trying to make easier to justify.

Adaptive Cruise Control Added As Standard

2027 Jeep Compass Interior Photo by: Jeep

Beyond the base trims gaining adaptive cruise control, Jeep is adding a wireless charging pad and second-row USB ports as standard equipment on Limited, Limited Altitude and Trailhawk. Those were optional or unavailable on last year's equivalent trims.

An optional Premium Lighting Group brings LED headlights, taillights and fog lights to those same three trims. A Driver Assist Package adds a 360-degree camera and a universal garage door opener.

Every 2027 Compass keeps the standard turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder, rated at 200 horsepower and 221 pound-feet of torque. Jeep cites best-in-class standard horsepower, torque and maximum towing rather than a specific tow rating.

What do you think?

Jeep is also rolling out four late-availability colors this year: Ghost, Copper Shino, Goldilocks and a shade simply called '41. All four join the existing palette, giving 2027 buyers more choice than the 2026 model offered.

This model year carries extra weight for Jeep, since 2027 marks the Compass nameplate's 20th anniversary. Stellantis also plans a future new Compass on a different platform, but it has not confirmed powertrains or a detailed timeline beyond that.

Source: Jeep

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