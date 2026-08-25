Chevrolet Trax Driver Complains About ‘Buzzing’ Sound On Dashboard. The Mechanic Is Puzzled At First—Then Finally Finds The Source

A mechanic says a strange buzzing noise inside a brand-new Chevrolet Trax appears to be tied to the hazard lights.

TikTok user @coolbanana175, who shares “mechanic, cars, trucks” content, showed viewers a 2026 Chevrolet Trax brought in by a customer complaining about a “buzzing sound” coming from the dashboard.

“I hear it,” @coolbanana175 says after listening from inside the Trax.

He then hit the hazard lights button. Almost immediately, the buzzing began pulsing in sync with the hazard-light clicker.

To narrow down the source, he started testing other controls.

“Adjusting the HVAC makes no difference,” @coolbanana175 says. “Also, adjusting the brightness … no difference—only when I hit the flashers.”

The buzzing continued while he adjusted the climate controls and dashboard brightness, suggesting those systems were not affecting the noise in the same way.

What the video doesn’t show is what was ultimately causing the sound or whether the mechanic found a fix. But his quick test appeared to isolate one clear clue: the buzzing changed only when the hazard lights were switched on.

As of this writing, his video has just under 6,500 views.

What Could Be Causing The Buzz?

One thing is certain from the video: Changing the HVAC settings did not affect the buzzing, and neither did adjusting the dashboard brightness, but turning on the hazard lights did.

That makes the hazard system worth investigating, but the video alone does not establish whether the problem is electrical, a loose component vibrating somewhere in the dash, or something else entirely.

That distinction matters because, according to Choice Auto Repair, dashboard noises can be deceptive. A problem with a larger panel can cause a hollow sound that appears to come from one spot, while a sharp click could mean a loose trim piece, and a scratching noise might indicate worn rubber pieces. Tracking down the specific issue usually means reproducing the noise consistently, then isolating its source and testing the relevant parts—not simply replacing whatever is closest.

If the Trax is still within its factory coverage, Chevrolet’s bumper-to-bumper limited warranty covers repairs, including parts and labor needed to correct defects in materials or artistry for three years or 36,000 miles, whichever comes first. There are exclusions, of course, so the vehicle’s mileage, in-service date, and the ultimate cause of the noise would matter.

That could be especially relevant here because the vehicle shown is a 2026 model. Chevrolet currently lists the 2026 Trax as its entry-level compact SUV, with a starting price of $21,700.

For owners who encounter an unexplained problem, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration also maintains a database of recalls, investigations, and manufacturer communications. Those records can be searched by year, make, and model.

But @coolbanana175’s clip stops before showing what happened next, so we don’t know whether the shop traced the buzz. For now, the video only establishes that the sound appears to react to the hazards—and that the mechanic has at least narrowed down when it happens.

Gallery: 2024 Chevrolet Trax Review 17

'Had A Set Of Dollar Store Ear Buds Do The Same Thing'

The comments section eventually got the answer the video left hanging.

“What did you end up finding?” one viewer asked.

The mechanic replied that the source was much less serious than it sounded.

“Garage door opener thingy laying on wireless charger was causing buzzing,” @coolbanana175 wrote.

The same viewer who had seen the follow-up praised the diagnosis.

“I seen the follow-up video. Good find!” they wrote.

A few commenters had already been bracing for the kind of inconclusive dealership visit many drivers know too well.

“Dealer: unable to replicate,” one person joked.

“NPF next,” another added.

Others zeroed in on the fact that an electronic device sitting near the vehicle’s systems could create an unexpected noise.

One commenter said they had run into something similar before.

“I had a set of dollar store earbuds do the same thing in an older Traverse (I believe) cause the same kind of noise when they were too close to the radio,” they wrote.

Another viewer simply summed up their theory as, “RFI all day.”

A few people were more interested in what the diagnosis meant for the mechanic.

“And you found that you ain’t getting any diag for that,” one commenter wrote.

“Just throw a radio or amp to make some money and ship it lol,” another joked.

What do you think?

The follow-up ultimately answered the biggest question from the original clip: the buzzing wasn’t traced to the HVAC controls; rather, it was caused by a garage-door opener sitting on the wireless charger.

Motor1 contacted @coolbanana175 via TikTok direct message. We’ll be sure to update this if they respond.

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