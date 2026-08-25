Tesla Hikes Cybertruck Prices Up To 7 Percent
Higher Dual Motor and Premium AWD prices shrink the gap to Cyberbeast and change the math for Tesla Cybertruck shoppers weighing a new order.
- Tesla raised Cybertruck prices: Dual Motor AWD now $74,990 (from $69,990); Premium AWD now $84,990 (from $79,990).
- Cyberbeast remains $99,990, shrinking the Premium-to-Cyberbeast gap to $15,000.
- Resale data shows some near-$100k Cybertrucks valued around $63,000.
Tesla has raised the price of two Cybertruck configurations in the US, quietly updating its configurator on the night of August 24 without changing a single spec. The Dual Motor AWD now starts at $74,990, up from $69,990, and the Premium AWD climbs to $84,990 from $79,990.
Both trims rise by $5,000, a 7.1 percent jump for the Dual Motor and 6.2 percent for the Premium AWD. The range-topping Cyberbeast stays at $99,990, tightening the spread for anyone comparing all three side by side, as tracked by Basenor.
Gallery: Tesla Cybertruck Long Range
The more interesting shift is what happens between trims. Premium AWD used to sit $20,000 below Cyberbeast; now that gap is $15,000, which makes the step up to the high-output triple-motor hardware easier to justify for buyers who already lean toward performance.
This latest move stacks on earlier Dual Motor hikes in quick succession. Tesla launched the Dual Motor AWD Cybertruck at a promoted $59,990 in February 2026, raised it to $69,990 in March, and has now pushed it to $74,990, while Premium AWD has gone from $79,990 to $84,990. For anyone who waited, the same configuration has become far more expensive in just a few months.
If You Already Ordered, Or Are Still Deciding
For shoppers ordering now, the calculus shifts. A Dual Motor Cybertruck at $74,990 now lines up more closely with loaded versions of rivals like the Rivian R1T and Ford F-150 Lightning Platinum, which compete on range and payload rather than novelty. Truck buyers comparing gas and electric options might also look at the 2027 Dodge Charger's pricing structure to see how traditional brands are spacing trim walk-ups.
Resale is the other wrinkle. Early trade-in and auction chatter points to some high-spec Cybertrucks taking steep hits versus near-$100,000 stickers, which matters more now that entry pricing has moved up instead of down. Buyers focused on total cost of ownership, especially small businesses eyeing Section 179 deductions, should weigh likely depreciation alongside the new MSRP. Anyone still working the lower end of the EV truck market might also want to check Slate Truck's pricing and range specs before locking in a Cybertruck build.
Motor1's Take: Treat today’s stickers as provisional. Tesla moves prices often, and that pattern hits resale and ownership costs harder than any single change in MSRP. Watching inventory, used-market values, and official updates will tell you whether this is a one-off bump or the new normal for Cybertruck pricing.
Source: Basenor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RIP: These SUVs Are Dead For 2027
Ayrton Senna's Legendary Honda NSX Could Fetch Over $1 Million
Tesla’s Steering-Wheel-Free Cybercab Hits Austin September 3
Porsche’s Next Audio Upgrade Is Doing More Than Sounding Better
Toyota Prius Hits Car In the Parking Lot. Turns Out It Was A Tesla. Now He’s Waiting For Her: ‘Hey…’
The Next Audi A3 Could Finally Bring Back The Quality That Made Audi Great
These Car Wash Mistakes Could Seriously Damage Your Vehicle