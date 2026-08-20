Finally: Skoda's New Sedan Has Messaging Rear Seats

THE BREAKDOWN The refreshed Skoda Slavia gets redesigned LED lighting and new exterior details, including a sportier Monte Carlo version.

Inside, it gains larger digital displays, wireless smartphone connectivity, Google's AI Companion and massaging rear seats.

The 1.0 TSI now offers a new eight-speed automatic, while the 1.5 TSI continues with a seven-speed DSG.

While sedans are gradually disappearing in many markets, they remain in strong demand elsewhere. India is a good example, where Skoda has just unveiled the facelifted Slavia. The Czech three-box sedan gets updated with more technology, new automatic transmissions, and an even more comprehensive list of safety features.

The sedan is built on the local MQB-A0-IN platform, produced in India and designed primarily for the needs of customers on the subcontinent. It is one of the pillars of Skoda’s "made in India, for India" strategy, alongside the Kushaq and Kylaq, although it is also exported to several growth markets in the Middle East, Africa, and Vietnam.

Updated Design

Skoda Slavia Monte Carlo Trim Photo by: Skoda

First introduced in early 2022, the Slavia has reached nearly 80,000 units sold and has established itself as one of the most popular sedans in its segment in India.

Still measuring 178.7 inches long, the Slavia receives a series of styling updates. The most noticeable change is the new LED headlights, while the rear gets redesigned taillights with sequential turn signals. The range-topping Monte Carlo trim also stands out with its two-tone bodywork, black exterior accents, and dedicated badging.

More Technology And Comfort

The Skoda’s cabin also receives a number of updates. Interior color schemes have been revised, and the technology package has been expanded.

The 10.3-inch digital instrument cluster is paired with a 10.1-inch infotainment system, with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility.

Photo by: Skoda

One of the more interesting additions is the AI Companion, based on Google Cloud’s Automotive AI Agent. The assistant was developed to recognize Indian English accents and allows voice commands to control music, phone calls, climate settings, and other functions, while also providing real-time information.

But the most unusual new feature is aimed at rear passengers. The Slavia introduces a rear-seat massage function, which is claimed to be a segment first.

Other available features include a 360-degree Area View camera system, front parking sensors with Park Pilot, and a range of equipment designed to improve everyday driving comfort.

On the safety front, the sedan comes with six airbags as standard and more than 25 active and passive safety systems. The Slavia has also earned a five-star Global NCAP rating for both adult and child occupant protection.

Gas Engines And A New Eight-Speed

The powertrain lineup continues to rely on TSI gasoline engines, but the facelift brings an important transmission update.

The 1.0 TSI can now be paired with a new eight-speed automatic transmission with a torque converter, a setup Skoda says is a segment first. For buyers who prefer a more traditional configuration, a six-speed manual remains available as well.

At the top of the range, the 1.5 TSI continues with a seven-speed DSG automatic transmission. Cars equipped with this engine also receive rear disc brakes, another technical update over the previous setup.

What do you think?

Pricing for the updated model has not yet been announced, but the current version ranges from about $13,000 to $22,000 at current exchange rates, depending on trim.

Motor1's Take: The updated Slavia shows how Skoda is making its Indian-market sedan increasingly sophisticated without abandoning its practical roots. Features such as rear-seat massage, AI-powered voice assistance, and the new eight-speed automatic give it an unusually premium feel for its segment. With strong safety credentials and nearly 80,000 sales since 2022, the Slavia remains an important model for Skoda in India.

Gallery: Skoda Slavia for the Indian market

4 Source: Skoda

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