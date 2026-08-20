Woman Shops For Rolls-Royce. Then She Notices Something Shady: ‘This Dealership Must Be Thoroughly Investigated’

A journalist investigating a Rolls-Royce on sale at a dealership noticed an important detail about the car. It appeared to have been painted blue initially, then covered with a black wrap. That observation has led to a full-scale investigation into the vehicle's origin.

TikTok creator Heidi Giokos (@heidigiokos) films a Rolls-Royce on the showroom floor. The fuel door is open, and two holes expose what appears to be blue paint beneath a black wrap.

“I apologize,” she says. “I came and said that this vehicle was the only one that was not particular and it wasn’t blue. But this car was originally blue. It was wrapped. You can see there.”

What Did She Learn About The Rolls Royce?

In another video, Giokos reveals that she is at Omar’s Motor Den in South Africa to view cars there previously owned by Hangwani Maumela. The South African businessman’s finances and business dealings are being investigated for corruption.

As a result of that investigation and subsequent legal proceedings, parts of Maumela’s estate were seized and put up for sale, including his car collection. That collection reportedly included several Lamborghinis and a Bentley Continental GT V-8.

Omar’s Motor Den in Emalahleni got involved after the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) visited the dealership in June to find the Bentley. “The owners say they sold it and were allowed to do so,” Giokos writes in the caption. “A Ferrari and Rolls-Royce are still on the floor. Previously owned by Hangwani Maumela.”

Gallery: 2026 Bentley Continental GT S First Drive Review 25 Source: Jeff Glucker | Motor1

Why Does It Matter If The Vehicle Was Blue?

Apparently, Maumela had a thing for blue cars. This article includes a photo of three blue Lamborghinis being transported away from Maumela’s house earlier this year.

And the headline offers an extremely thought-provoking question: Does anyone “really need” three Lamborghinis? And if you do, do you really want them to all be the same color? Apparently, for Maumela, the answer was a decisive yes.

What Are Cars Doing At Omar’s Motor Den?

It seems like the SIU believes Omar’s Motor Den was used to get rid of part of Maumela’s car collection ahead of the seizures. That is a claim owner Yusuf Omar vehemently denies.

The observers in Giokos’ comments section still think there’s more to the story, and many of them wrote to thank the journalist for her on-the-scene work and to demand further investigation into the dealership.

“This woman is clever,” wrote one person.

“No, this dealership must be thoroughly investigated,” a second person wrote.

What do you think?

“The color is called ‘Hangwani [Blue],” a third person joked.

Motor1 contacted Giokos via TikTok comment and direct message for comment. We also contacted Omar's Motor Den via online contact form for comment. We'll update this article if either responds.

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