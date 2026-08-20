Nissan Just Raised Murano Prices As SV Base Trim Disappears

THE BREAKDOWN Nissan dropped the SV; 2027 Murano trims are SL, Dark Armor and Platinum.

SL MSRP is $43,990; with $1,545 destination the out-the-door starting price is $45,535.

All 2027 Muranos use a turbo 2.0-liter four with 241 horsepower, nine-speed automatic and standard all-wheel drive.

Nissan just made the 2027 Murano more expensive. The simplified 2027 Murano lineup consists of SL, Dark Armor, and Platinum, all with standard all-wheel drive and the same $1,545 destination fee. The SL carries a $43,990 MSRP, the Dark Armor lists at $46,990, and the Platinum sits at $49,790, for delivered prices of $45,535, $48,535, and $51,335.

The missing piece is the old SV trim that kept the base price lower. The new SL sticker is reportedly $2,320 higher than the discontinued SV, which moves the Murano into the same pricing space as better equipped rivals and lines up with the rising stickers we have seen on models like the 2026 Pathfinder.

Every 2027 Murano runs the same powertrain, a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder with 241 horsepower, a nine-speed automatic, and all-wheel drive. With no engine or drivetrain choices, the decision mostly comes down to how much equipment and styling you want, unlike some midsize SUV competitors or performance models such as the 2027 Nissan Z.

Gallery: 2027 Nissan Murano Dark Armor 28 Source: Nissan

What Dark Armor Actually Adds

The new Dark Armor grade slots between SL and Platinum at a $46,990 MSRP. It brings gloss-black 21-inch wheels, unique bumpers, and sportier side skirts for a more assertive look than the chrome-heavy SL, so buyers thinking about appearance packages may find the factory blackout treatment a cleaner route.

Inside, Dark Armor keeps a Graphite interior and pairs it with six exterior colors, including Gun Metallic, Super Black, Scarlet Ember, Everest White, plus two-tone Boulder Gray or Everest White with a Super Black roof.

What do you think?

Dark Armor effectively becomes the mid-grade with attitude that many Murano buyers favored on earlier versions, giving the two-row SUV a more distinctive look without stepping all the way to the Platinum's upscale approach. In Nissan's wider range, from value sedans such as the 2026 Sentra to trucks like the 2027 Frontier, the Murano Dark Armor now reads as the style-focused family option for shoppers chasing near-luxury looks without changing brands.

Motor1's Take: Losing the cheaper base trim and adding Dark Armor nudges the Murano toward a style-first, near-luxury spot, where buyers trade a lower entry price for blackout looks or a richer cabin. If you care more about appearance than multiple powertrains, Dark Armor makes the choice simple, but budget shoppers will notice the higher starting tab.

We want your opinion! What would you like to see on Motor1.com? Take our 3 minute survey. - The Motor1.com Team

Share this Story Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Flipboard

Reddit

WhatsApp

E-Mail

copy